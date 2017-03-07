Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The Underground Railroad’s Lake Champlain Route

The Lake Champlain Basin Program will host Don Papson, co-founder of the North Star Underground Railroad Museum, as he presents “The Champlain Line of the Underground Railroad” on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the LCBP office in Grand Isle.

Papson, a historian and author from the Adirondack North Country, will discuss the history of the Underground Railroad along Lake Champlain’s western shore.

The North Star Underground Railroad Museum at Ausable Chasm features exhibits that portray compelling stories of fugitives from slavery who passed through Northeastern New York and the Champlain Valley on their way to Québec and Ontario, Canada.

This free Love the Lake program begins at 6:30 pm in the Lake Champlain Basin Program Office and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facility, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, Vermont, located just north of the Grand Isle ferry entrance.

Homemade desserts will be served. For further information, contact the Lake Champlain Basin Program at the LCBP at (802) 372-3213.


