Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Whallonsburg Grange, Appoints Manager, Planning Future

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall, a non-profit community center in the Champlain Valley, has appointed a full-time manager, thanks to a grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation. The Grange Hall Board has hired Kate Ritter, of Essex, as its new full-time Manager. Cloudsplitter, based in Saranac Lake, is “dedicated to improving the future for the flora, fauna, communities, and people of the Adirondacks.”

Kate Ritter, who has worked part-time for the Grange since January 2016, has a professional background in music performance and a master’s degree in Historic Preservation from the University of Vermont.

A presentation will be held at the Grange on Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 am to discuss the next steps for the Grange Hall and its role in community development. There will be short presentations by Grange board president Andy Buchanan, Chenelle Plyswiat of the Cloudsplitter Foundation, and representatives from the Essex, Westport and Willsboro town boards, along with Grange partner organizations.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22.

Photo: Grange Hall, provided.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs