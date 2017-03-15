Whallonsburg Grange, Appoints Manager, Planning Future

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall, a non-profit community center in the Champlain Valley, has appointed a full-time manager, thanks to a grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation. The Grange Hall Board has hired Kate Ritter, of Essex, as its new full-time Manager. Cloudsplitter, based in Saranac Lake, is “dedicated to improving the future for the flora, fauna, communities, and people of the Adirondacks.”

Kate Ritter, who has worked part-time for the Grange since January 2016, has a professional background in music performance and a master’s degree in Historic Preservation from the University of Vermont.

A presentation will be held at the Grange on Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 am to discuss the next steps for the Grange Hall and its role in community development. There will be short presentations by Grange board president Andy Buchanan, Chenelle Plyswiat of the Cloudsplitter Foundation, and representatives from the Essex, Westport and Willsboro town boards, along with Grange partner organizations.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22.

Photo: Grange Hall, provided.