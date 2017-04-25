2017 North Country Symposium Registration Open

The Eben Holden Conference Center at St. Lawrence University will host the 15th annual North Country Symposium on May 8th, 2017 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The 2017 Symposium will build upon the foundation of the 2016 Symposium by moving from a focus on the entrepreneurial ecosystem to a focus on economic sectors that are strategic to development in the North Country. This year’s Symposium will look more closely at the value chains of key sectors in the North Country such as agriculture, energy, arts and tourism. Registration begins at 8:30 am.

At this action-oriented Symposium, participants will work together to:

Develop an understanding of some key sectors that drive the North Country’s economy;

Map the value chain systems that underlie these key sectors;

Identify gaps in those systems and creative ways to fill those gaps;

Build stronger networks and connections with other sector actors and champions that can drive value chain development and a stronger, more durable North Country economy.

The symposium will feature Dr. Deborah Markley, Founder and Managing Director of the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship as well as Pop-up reports on entrepreneurial activities happening over the past year.

Further information and registration is available at the Symposium website or by contacting the North Country Symposium Coordinator, Ben Dixon, at (315) 229-5664 or bdixon@stlawu.edu.