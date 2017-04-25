Tuesday, April 25, 2017

2017 North Country Symposium Registration Open

The Eben Holden Conference Center at St. Lawrence University will host the 15th annual North Country Symposium on May 8th, 2017 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The 2017 Symposium will build upon the foundation of the 2016 Symposium by moving from a focus on the entrepreneurial ecosystem to a focus on economic sectors that are strategic to development in the North Country. This year’s Symposium will look more closely at the value chains of key sectors in the North Country such as agriculture, energy, arts and tourism. Registration begins at 8:30 am.

At this action-oriented Symposium, participants will work together to:

Develop an understanding of some key sectors that drive the North Country’s economy;
Map the value chain systems that underlie these key sectors;
Identify gaps in those systems and creative ways to fill those gaps;
Build stronger networks and connections with other sector actors and champions that can drive value chain development and a stronger, more durable North Country economy.

The symposium will feature Dr. Deborah Markley, Founder and Managing Director of the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship as well as Pop-up reports on entrepreneurial activities happening over the past year.

Further information and registration is available at the Symposium website or by contacting the North Country Symposium Coordinator, Ben Dixon, at (315) 229-5664 or bdixon@stlawu.edu.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs