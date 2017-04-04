4th Annual Pete Seeger Tribute May 6th

The 1st Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake will host the 4th Annual Pete Seeger Tribute on May 6th, at 7 pm. The beginning part of the program will focus on children, while the rest of the evening will consist of music and spoken-word performances for all ages.

Local performers will commemorate Pete Seeger’s life and to help continue to clean the water and the earth. There will be songs that Pete sang and newer music based in the folk tradition, fiddle music and storytelling. Performers include Duane Gould, Lisa and Klaus Meissner, Mike Shepard, Mark Palyswiat, Tom Techman, Mike Shepard, Emily Martz and Peter Bensen, Karen Glass, Skip Outcalt and others. Coffee, teas and deserts will be provided.

Nearly 50 years ago Pete Seeger saw that the Hudson River was struggling for survival. He felt that if people had intimate contact with the river and the land beside it, they would want to help protect it. Seeger and his wife Toshi spearheaded an effort to build the Hudson river sloop Clearwater to reintroduce folks to the river.

The Clearwater’s efforts helped to pass the Clean Water Act in 1972. The act’s preamble declared that the nation’s waters would be swimmable and fishable within a decade, with no discharges of pollutants within a dozen years. According to the EPA in New York alone 56.8% of the state’s lakes, reservoirs and ponds are still impaired.

The event is free and open to the public, donations for the Clearwater will be accepted. For more information about the Clearwater, visit their website.

The 1st Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake is located at 57 Church Street, Saranac Lake. For more information about this event call (518) 891–3401.