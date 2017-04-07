Ti Fort Fever Series Sunday: Gribeauval’s Guns

Fort Ticonderoga’s “Fort Fever Series” concludes on Sunday, April 9th, at 2 pm with “Gribeauval’s Guns: French Artillery Reforms from Montcalm to Napoleon” presented by Curator Matthew Keagle.

This Fort Fever presentation will take participants on a tour using the rare examples in Fort Ticonderoga’s collections of reforms of the French artillery in the wake of the French and Indian War, one of the most important technological and tactical developments in artillery during the 18th century.

Matthew Keagle is the Curator of the Fort Ticonderoga Museum and holds degrees from Cornell University, the Winterthur Program in American Material Culture, and the Bard Graduate Center. He has researched and spoken widely on topics related to the material culture of the military in the long 18th century in the US, Canada, and Europe.

The cost is $10 per person and can be purchased at the gate; Fort Ticonderoga Members and Ambassador Pass Holders are admitted free of cost. The program will take place in the Mars Education Center.

Additional programs taking place at Fort Ticonderoga early this spring include a Clothing and Accoutrement Workshop offered April 8 & 9. Fort Ticonderoga presents the Sixth Annual Garden & Landscape Symposium on April 8th (pre-registration required). You can learn more about all of these programs by visiting the Fort’s website.

For more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 100 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo: French Cannon details, courtesy Fort Ticonderoga.