Adirondack Historic Preservation Award Nominations Sought

Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), the historic preservation organization for the region, has opened nominations for its 2017 Preservation Awards. For over 20 years, these annual awards have recognized sensitive restoration, rehabilitation, and adaptive reuse of historic structures, as well as individuals who have promoted historic preservation and community revitalization consistent with AARCH’s mission.

Projects of all sizes and scopes are eligible for consideration. The deadline for nominations is July 1, 2017. A celebration of the 2017 award winners will be on September 18, 2017, at a farm-to-table luncheon at the Nettle Meadow Farm, a 2016 AARCH Presevation Award recipient in the town of Thurman near Warrensburg.

In addition to the 1903 barn at Nettle Meadow Farm, last year’s award recipients included the Essex Community Heritage Organization for the Boquet Schoolhouse (Essex), the Beers Bridge Way Neighbors for the Beers Bridge (Town of Keene), David and Donna Terry for the Cabins in Hope (Town of Hope), Ellen Phelan & Joel Shapiro for Kenjockety (Westport), the Lake George Historical Association and the Town of Lake George for the former Warren County Courthouse (Lake George), Chris Cohen & Rita Wong for Lady Tree Lodge (Upper Saranac Lake), and the Strand Center for the Arts for the Strand Theatre (Plattsburgh).

To nominate a project or for more information regarding the awards or nominations process, contact AARCH Program Director Mary Cirbus at (518) 834-9328 or mary@aarch.org. A list of past winners and projects is available on the AARCH website.

Photo: Old Warren County Courthouse, Lake George, provided.