Adirondack Musicians At Proctor’s Theater Saturday

Great Camp Sagamore musicGreat Camp Sagamore will present “Adirondack Folk Night: A Concert to Support Great Camp Sagamore” this Saturday, April 15th, at Proctor’s Theater in Schenectady.

This concert is a gathering of some of the most accomplished traditional musicians of the Adirondack Region. Appearing will be Dan Berggren, Ed Lowman, Peggy Lynn, Dan Duggan, Trish Miller, Sara Milonovich, John Kirk and Alex Smith.

The concert celebrates over forty years of musical programming at Sagamore and all proceeds go to promote the future of Adirondack folk music at Sagamore.

A special feature of the concert will be a showcase of Adirondack organizations from The Wild Center, the Adirondack Museum and many others.

Tickets are $25 in advance via Proctor’s website or $30 at the door. The doors open at 6 pm to provide an opportunity to meet the musicians and to visit with the Adirondack attractions represented, with the concert starting at 7 pm.

About Great Camp Sagamore:

Sagamore, a National Historic Landmark located in Raquette Lake, is a 27-building complex built by William West Durant from  1895-97.  The camp is located on an otherwise undeveloped lake in the  Blue Ridge Wilderness, a 40,000 area section of the Adirondack Forest Preserve, and was once the private estate of the Alfred Vanderbilt family.

From 1900 through the 1940s, Sagamore was visited by the leading writers, artists, businessmen and political figures of the early 20th century. Durant’s complex is considered one of the finest of the Adirondack “Great Camps” and is an architectural model of National Park Service rustic building design.

About the Artists:

To learn more about the artists check out their websites:

Dan Berggren – http://www.berggrenfolk.com/

Peggy Lynn – http://www.quercusmusic.com/

Dan Duggan – http://www.esperanceproductions.com/

John Kirk and Trish Miller – http://johnandtrish.com/

Sara Milonovich – http://www.daisycutter.net/

Alex Smith – http://www.alexsmithlonglakemusic.com/

 


