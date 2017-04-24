Adirondack Park At A Crossroad Program in Saratoga Thursday

A report about the Adirondack Park by Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve will be the subject of a presentation at the Saratoga Springs Public Library on Thursday, April 27. The presentation will be held at noon in the Library’s H. Dutcher Community Room is free and open to the public.

Adirondack Wild published Adirondack Park at a Crossroad: A Road Map for Action that documents a pattern of mission drift, forest fragmentation, lowered standards and reduced wilderness safeguards by the State agencies whose job it is to protect the Adirondack Park. The report also describes Adirondack Wild’s recommendations for needed policy and legislative changes.

Presenting the report’s findings and fielding questions about it is David Gibson, Adirondack Wild’s managing partner.

For more information on Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, visit their website.