Adirondack Regiment Focus of Civil War Roundtable

On Sunday, April 30th, at 2 pm at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, Dallas Robinson will give a first-person presentation in the character of a member of the 118th New York Volunteers at the North Country Civil War Round Table.

The “Adirondack Regiment” was formed from enlistees from Clinton, Essex, and Warren counties in 1862, and eventually was the first Union unit inside Richmond, the Confederate capital, at the end of the war. Robinson is a veteran Civil War re-enactor living in Norfolk, and gives presentations on the Civil War at local schools and in Masonic Lodges.

Visitors who own items with Civil War provenance are encouraged to bring them to the event for a “show and tell” session before the talk.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association at the Silas Wright House is open Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 pm, Friday noon to 8 pm. Admission to the museum is free; admission to the archives is free for members and children, $2.50 for college students, and $5 for the general public. The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is located at 3 E. Main Street, Canton. Parking is available in the back of the SLCHA, next to the museum’s main entrance.

Photo: Home again, lithograph by Fabronius; painted by Trevor McClurg, from Library of Congress.