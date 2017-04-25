Beloved Wild Center River Otter Dies

Officials at The Wild Center in Tupper Lake have announced the passing of Remy, one of the natural history museum’s four river otters. Remy, who was eight years old, passed away at The Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Health Center at Cornell University on April 23rd after a brief illness. A necropsy will be performed, with results expected in a few weeks. During his illness, Remy was under the care of Cornell staff.

Remy was born in 2009 at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium and came to The Wild Center in 2010. Typically, in the wild, otters live approximately 8-12 years.

“While still in Pittsburgh he learned to climb trees in exhibit areas from his mother and continued to climb anything and everything at The Wild Center,” an announcement sent to the press said. “He spent his days playing with Louie, The Wild Center’s other male otter, and enjoyed napping under blankets. He was named for Frederic Remington, the American painter, illustrator, sculptor and writer who was born in nearby Canton, NY.” “The Wild Center would like to thank our wonderful community, members and visitors for their support. The loss of Remy is deeply felt by all of us. Remy’s antics and personality enthralled visitors and staff alike,” said Leah Valerio, Curator.

Photo: Remy was a North American River Otter.