CATS 2017 Grand Hike Planned For May 13th

Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is hosting the North Country’s fourth “Inn-to-Inn” hike on Saturday, May 13th. The 11-mile “Grand Hike to the Essex Inn” will be on CATS hiking trails and scenic back roads from Wadhams to the Essex Inn where there will be a “block party.” The celebration features the Zip City Blues Band, restorative yoga and chair massage provided by Lake Champlain Yoga & Wellness, kids crafts, a photo booth, and a buffet dinner.

Participants are encouraged to park in Essex where free shuttles, starting at 11 am, will take them from the Essex Inn to Wadhams. People can hike the whole route or join at designated “oases,” staffed with volunteers to provide refreshments. The block party begins at 4 pm, so hikers should estimate their walking times and plan to arrive in Essex accordingly. People parking in Wadhams are to arrange their own transportation back from Essex. Check-in is from 11 am to 12:15 pm across from Dogwood Bakery in Wadhams.

Everyone is welcome for the hike and block party, which non-hikers can also attend. There is a fee of $20/person to pre-register for the hike or $25/person on the day of the event; children under 17 are free. The block party is free. To preregister go to the CATS website or call (518) 962-2287.

Photo: CATS Grand Hike, courtesy CATS.