Climate, Science Marches Planned Locally

There will be several Climate Marches held locally from April 22 to 29 to show support for the People’s Climate and Science Marches in Washington, DC.

On Saturday, April 22nd

A March for Science will be held on Saturday, April 22 in Albany from 1 to 4 pm, beginning at the NY State Capital Building (see #MarchforScience). For more information, click here.

A March for Science will be held on April 22 at 10 am at Clinton Community College, beginning in Trinity Park, then marching to Cornelia, Beekman, Broad and arriving at the Oval on the “Old Base” (pending City approval) by noon, for the beginning of the Discover Service Earth Day Festival.

Paul Smith’s College is also hosting a March for Science on Saturday April 22, at 10 am marching from the college to the VIC where this year’s Science Art and Music Festical (SAM Fest 2017) will take place. For more information email Nicole Morin the march coordinator at nmorin2000@s.paulsmiths.edu.

On Saturday, April 29th

A People’s Climate March will be held on April 29 in Albany beginning at the NY State Capital Building.

On April 29 a People’s Climate Change March will be held in Plattsburgh from 1 pm to 4 pm, beginning at Trinity Park.

TriCounty NY Transition is hosting a climate march in Glens Falls on April 29. Attendees will gather at City Park (next to Crandall Library) at 10 am , march up Glen Street (9N) to Crandall Park where they will rally until 2 pm. There will be area speakers, musicians, local organization information and activities for children. For information call Catherine at (518) 480-5817 or click here.

A People’s Climate Change March will be held in Keene Valley on April 22.

Photo: New York State Capital Building.