It’s Mud Season: Current Adirondack Outdoor Conditions (Apr 27)

This weekly report of outdoor recreation conditions in the Adirondacks is compiled by Adirondack Almanack founder and editor John Warren for publication each Thursday afternoon. John’s condensed version for radio can be heard Friday mornings on WSLP Lake Placid, and the stations of North Country Public Radio.

SPECIAL NOTICES FOR THIS WEEKEND



SUN AND MOON SATURDAY: Sunrise Saturday in Lake Placid will be at 5:49 am and sunset at 7:57 pm, providing 14 hours and 8 minutes of sunlight. On Saturday, the Moon will rise at 8:36 am and set at 11:45 pm. It will be Waxing Crescent, 3% illuminated.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK: The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect for Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening for the Southern half of the Adirondacks. There is a small risk of strong to severe thunderstorms with a cold front this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. See the latest NWS watches, warnings, and advisories here.

MUD SEASON: Wet and muddy conditions are prevalent at all elevations. Remember to wear appropriate footwear and walk through mud and water – not around – to protect trail-side vegetation and prevent further erosion of trails.

TRAIL CONDITIONS: Although trailheads and lower elevation trails are without snow, deep snow remains in the higher elevations and snow on trails will be soft in the afternoon, making travel more difficult. If you plan to hike to the summit of one of the High Peaks or any other mountain higher than 3,000 feet you should carry snowshoes and use them when snow is deeper than your lower shins. Water levels are high especially in the afternoon when snow is rapidly melting. Water crossing may be difficult or treacherous. Easy water crossings in the morning may not be so upon your return in the afternoon. Plan accordingly.

BRING SNOWSHOES: Hikers report observing post-holers sinking to their knees, waist, and chest as they continued to climb to summits through deepening snow. DEC Forest Rangers have responded to several incidents of hikers who continued on to mountain summits despite deepening snow and lack of snowshoes, then sought assistance because they were wet, cold, tired, and running out of daylight. Carry snowshoes or do not continue up to higher elevations when you encounter snow.

HIGH WATERS – WINTER CONDITIONS: Be prepared for a variety of conditions. There is little snow at trailheads, where mostly mud will be present, but there are still areas of ice and snow at mid-location that may require traction devices, and still several feet of snow at higher elevations that will require snowshows. Stream crossings are open and water levels remain high, low water crossings are difficult, if not impassible. Avoid snow bridges and any remaining ice on lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.

DEEP SNOW REMAINS: Expect to encounter little or no snow at lower elevations with several inches remaining, in the mid-elevations of the Central Adirondacks and High Peaks, especially in sheltered valleys and along northern slopes. There remains a foot or more of snow at Lake Colden (2,775 feet); and about 2-3 feet at higher elevations.

SNOWSHOES OR SKIS REQUIRED: Snowshoes or skis are required in the High Peaks Wilderness beyond Marcy Dam and are recommended for other higher elevation areas. The use of snowshoes prevents “post-holing” (leaving deep footprints in the snow), avoid injuries, and ease travel on snow-covered trails. Post-holing makes trails more difficult and more hazardous for others to use.

EXPECTED WEATHER: Check the latest weather carefully before headed into the woods and onto the waters. Friday is expected to see morning clouds, with scattered, passing showers ending west to east and then becoming partly to mostly sunny by early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s with winds near 10 mph, a few gusts to 25 mph. Friday night is expected to be mainly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. Saturday is expected to see variable clouds and sun, with a chance of scattered showers north, and a few localized showers or a thunderstorm south. Highs in the mid 60s and 70s with winds 10 to 15 mph, some gusts to 25 mph. Saturday night is expected to see periods of clouds, with any isolated evening showers ending. Clearing and cooler, with lows in the 30s to lower 40s. On Sunday sunshine, mixing with increasing afternoon clouds are expected, with highs in the mid to upper 50s to upper 60s.

BE PREPARED! Always carry proper safety equipment – including plenty of food, water, extra clothing, a flashlight, and a map and compass – inform someone of your itinerary, and be prepared to spend an unplanned night in below freezing temperatures in an emergency. Just before entering the backcountry or launching check the latest weather forecasts for the Adirondack region at Burlington and Albany and the High Elevation, Recreation, or Lake Champlain forecasts. See the latest NWS watches, warnings, and advisories here.

SEASONAL ACCESS ROADS CLOSED: Most seasonal access roads are closed for the spring mud season. The roads will be reopened after they have dried, hardened, and any necessary maintenance. Check below for a few roads that have opened.

AVOID CAVES WHERE BATS ARE PRESENT: DEC is urging the suspension of cave and mine sites that may serve as homes for bat hibernations at this time of year. Human disturbances are harmful to the State’s bat population since the arrival of the disease known as white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90 percent of bats at most hibernation sites in New York. All posted notices restricting the use of caves and mines should be followed. You encounter hibernating bats while underground at unposted sites, leave the area as quickly and quietly as possible. Anyone entering a northern long-eared bat hibernation site from October 1 through April 30, the typical period of hibernation for bats, may be subject to prosecution.

RIVERS AND STREAMS HIGH: Stream crossings are open and water levels will be at normal springtime highs, low water crossings will be difficult or treacherous, if not impassible – this will be exacerbated by localized thunderstorms Thursday in the Southern Adirondacks. Water levels are high especially in the afternoon when snow is rapidly melting. Easy water crossings in the morning may not be so upon your return in the afternoon. Plan accordingly. Before heading out check the streamgages on the USGS website for waters where you intend to recreate.

The following stream gage readings were observed on Thursday afternoon.

Moose River at McKeever – 3.96 feet

Raquette River at Piercefield – 8.86 feet

Ausable River at AuSable Forks – 3.85 feet

Hudson River at North Creek – 5.22 feet

Schroon River at Riverbank (Route 11) – 5.31 feet

Lake Champlain at Whitehall – 99.34 feet (Flood Stage is 100 Feet)

WATER TEMPERATURES COLD: Most water temperatures are in the 40s. Cold water protection is recommended for all paddlers. PDFs are required for all persons in small boats, kayaks and canoes until May 1.

The following water temperatures were reported Thursday:

Arbutus Lake in Newcomb – 45 degrees

Lake Champlain (average) – 40 degrees

Lake George (Warner Bay) – 52 degrees

Mirror Lake – mid-40s

ADIRONDACK FISHING REGULATION CHANGES: New fishing regulations went into effect on April 1, the start of the trout season statewide. Mike Lynch has written about the numerous changes that will impact Adirondack waters and anglers here.

DO NOT RELY ON TECHNOLOGY: Do not depend on electronic technology in the backcountry. Cell phone coverage is spotty at best and often non-existent. GPS signal can be poor under heavy tree cover. Batteries expire quickly in cold temperatures. Plan and prepare carefully before entering the backcountry and always carry a map and compass – and know how to use them.

KEEP DOGS LEASHED: Dogs must be leashed in the Eastern Zone of the High Peaks when on trails, at primitive tent sites, at lean-to sites, everywhere above 4,000 feet, or at other areas where the public congregates. It is recommended dogs be kept leashed for the safety of your dog, the protection of wildlife and rare plants, and out of courtesy to fellow hikers.

LEAVE NO TRACE / CARRY IN – CARRY OUT: Learn and practice the seven Leave No Trace principles. Carry out what you have carried in. Do not leave gear, food, or other unwanted or unneeded items at lean-tos and campsites. Do not litter. Take the free online Leave No Trace course here.

GROUP SIZE RESTRICTIONS: Large groups have significantly more impact on the trails, natural resources and other users. DEC regulation restricts group size in the High Peaks Wilderness to no more than 15 hikers (day users) or 8 campers (overnight users) and encourages this practice to be followed in other areas. Outside the High Peaks Wilderness, DEC regulation requires a temporary permit be issued to authorize organized events of more than twenty people; camping at the same location for more than three nights; or camping in groups of more than 10 people.

VOLUNTEER FOR TRAIL WORK: No matter what your sport, if you’re a trail user consider contributing your efforts to one of the many organizations dedicated to maintaining the region’s network of thousands of miles of trails.

BURN BAN IN EFFECT THROUGH MAY 14: Residential brush burning is prohibited through May 14 across New York State. Due to the lack of snow cover over much of the state and with rising temperatures forecast for the coming weeks, conditions for wildfires could be heightened and a wildfire has already occurred in Washington County this spring. Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures are warmer and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily and be further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. In the seven-year period since the ban was established, the average number of spring fires per year decreased by 35.5 percent, from 2,925 in 2009 to 1,886 in 2016. Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should never leave such fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round. Towns in and around the Adirondack Park are designated “fire towns”. Open burning is prohibited year-round in these municipalities without a written permit from DEC. To obtain a permit, contact the appropriate DEC regional office.

RECENT CHANGES IN THE ADIRONDACK BACKCOUNTRY

These are recent changes (within the last two weeks) to outdoor recreation roads, trails and facilities around the Adirondacks.

** indicates new or recently revised items for this week.

HIGH PEAKS – LAKE PLACID REGION

Including Wilmington, Keene, Newcomb, Essex Chain

** High Peaks Information Center: The High Peaks Information Center (HPIC) at the Adirondak Loj Trailhead is closed at this time.

** High Peaks: Although trailheads and lower elevation trails are without snow, deep snow remains in the higher elevations. If you plan to hike to the summit of one of the High Peaks or any other mountain higher than 3,000 feet you should carry snowshoes and use them when snow is deeper than your lower shins. Snowshoes are required on all trails in the High Peaks Wilderness (and encouraged elsewhere) where snow is deeper than 8 inches. Hikers report observing post-holers sinking to their knees, waist, and chest as they continued to climb to summits through deepening snow. DEC Forest Rangers have responded to several incidents of hikers who continued on to mountain summits despite deepening snow and lack of snowshoes, then sought assistance because they were wet, cold, tired, and running out of daylight. Carry snowshoes or do not continue up to higher elevations when you encounter snow.

** Some Mountain Bike Trails Closed: Some mountain bike trails in Wilmington, Lake Placid and Saranac Lake are closed. Closures include the use of fat bikes. Be Patient, Ride Smart and Respect Trail Closures. Even one rider on a muddy trail can cause irreversible damage. Check BETA trail conditions and closures on TrailHUB before planning your ride.

** Bear Canisters Required: Overnight users in the Eastern High Peaks must store all food, toiletries, and garbage in a bear resistant canister.

** Protect Sensitive and Rare Alpine Vegetation: Alpine vegetation becomes exposed as the snow pack melts and consolidates above the tree line. Protect sensitive and rare alpine vegetation by wearing snowshoes and skis above the summits and staying on the packed trails. Carry and wear crampons when trails are icy and conditions warrant. Stay on the trail.

** Snowshoes Required: Snowshoes are required in the High Peaks Wilderness where snow depths exceed eight inches, including areas above Marcy Dam. The use of snowshoes prevents “post-holing” (leaving deep footprints in the snow), avoid injuries, and ease travel on snow-covered trails. Post-holing makes trails more difficult and more hazardous for others to use.

** Hurricane Mountain: The Friends of Hurricane Mountain are recruiting Volunteer Summit Stewards for weekends during the months of June and September and Memorial and Columbus Day weekends. Volunteers meet and greet hikers while discussing the history of the fire tower and explaining points of interest. Hurricane Mountain enjoys 360-degree views of the High Peaks, Lake Champlain, Vermont and Canada. Volunteers may enjoy hiking up any of the 3 distinct and diverse trails on the way to the summit. Volunteers are also needed for trail and tower maintenance. Training will be provided. If interested, contact Kathleen Blaisel at kblaisel987@gmail.com or call 518-946-2622.

** Wilmington Wild Forest: Showshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit Whiteface Mountain, Catamount Mountain, or the Stephenson Range.

** Dix Range: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of one of the Dixes.

** Giant Mountain Wilderness: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Giant Mountain or Rocky Peak Ridge.

** Jay Mountain Wilderness: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Jay Mountain.

** McKenzie Mountain Wilderness: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of McKenzie or Moose Mountain.

** Sentinel Range Wilderness: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Pitchoff Mountain.

** Chapel Pond Area Climbing Routes: All climbing routes on the Upper and Lower Washbowl Cliffs are closed to allow for peregrine falcon nesting.

** Poke-o-Moonshine Mountain Climbing Routes: All routes on the Main Face are closed except the routes between Opposition and Womb with a View, as described on pages 39-45 of Adirondack Rock – A Rock Climber’s Guide has closed to allow for peregrine falcon nesting.

Lake Colden – Cold Brook Trail: The Cold Brook Trail between Lake Colden and the Indian Pass Trail is impassable due to blowdown.

** Calamity Brook Trail: The high water bridge on the Calamity Trail is unsafe and unusable and should not be crossed. Crossing Calamity Brook, which is completely open at this time, without using the bridge will be difficult especially during high water. On warm and rainy days water levels in the brook will be higher in the afternoon, plan accordingly. The East River Trail (aka the Opalescent River/Hanging Spear Falls Trail) can be used to access the Flowed Lands and Lake Colden. It is an additional 3.7 miles one-way to reach the Flowed Lands using this route. DEC will work to stabilize and repair the high water bridge in the spring.

South Meadow Lane: The lane is closed to public motor vehicle traffic until the end of spring mud season. Vehicles may park at the barrier at the intersection with the Adirondak Loj Road but should not block the opening to ensure emergency vehicles may access the lane. Respect other users and do not bare-boot / post-hole on this traditional ski route.

Garden Trailhead Parking Area: The town of Keene operates the Garden Parking Area and charges a $7/day fee for parking. The attendant is not present at the parking area. Hikers should use an envelope and the collection slot to pay.

Corey’s Road: The gate on Corey’s Road has been closed for the mud season. The gate and access to the summer parking lot will reopen on May 15th unless the weather prevents the road from drying and hardening.

Elk Lake Trails: The trails from the Elk Lake Trailhead through the privately-owned Elk Lake Easement Lands to High Peaks Wilderness and the Dix Mountain Wilderness are open but the Elk Lake Road is closed to public motor vehicle access beyond the Clear Pond Gate. The public may park in the parking area at the Clear Pond Gate and hike, ski, or snowshoe two miles to Elk Lake Trailhead.

Mount Adams Fire Tower: The retaining rail has been blown off the top landing of the Mount Adams Fire Tower – use extreme caution if proceeding above the third landing. Work will be planned to fix this in 2017.

Ouluska Brook Bridge: The bridge over Ouluska Brook on the Northville-Placid Trail has collapsed into the brook. Crossing the brook is possible only during low water conditions.

Cold River Bridge: Some boards are broken on the suspension bridge over the Cold River on the Northville-Placid Trail. Use caution when crossing.

Boreas Ponds Tract: The lower gate on the Gulf Brook Road near the Blue Ridge Road is closed and locked. Public motor vehicle use is prohibited until the end of the spring mud season.

CENTRAL-SOUTHERN ADIRONDACKS

Long Lake, Indian Lake, Fulton Chain, Speculator, West Canada Lakes

** Crane Mountain Climbing Routes: All rock climbing routes on Crane Mountain in The Amphitheater section of the Black Arches Wall and the climbing routes Hang Time and Black Arch Arête on the Main Wall are closed to allow peregrine falcons to breed and choose a nesting site.

** Perkins Clearing/Speculator Tree Farm Conservation Easement Lands: The Perkins Clearing/Speculator Tree Farm Road/Snowmobile Trail System is closed for the spring mud season. The roads will be reopened after they have dried, hardened, and any necessary maintenance.

** Blue Mountain: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Blue Mountain.

** Blue Mountain Wild Forest/Township 19 Tract & Township 20 Tract Easement Lands: Gates are closed and public motor vehicle use is prohibited on O’Neil Flow, Pickwickett Pond, and Minerva Club Roads.

** Blue Ridge Wilderness: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Wakely Mountain.

Wakely Mountain Fire Tower: Wakely Mountain Fire Tower has been found to be structurally unsound and has been closed to the public until further notice.

Black River Wild forest: The third bridge on the Otter Lake – Brandy Lake Trail (approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead on State Route 28) has been flooded by beaver activity. The bridge and the trail on either side of it are under nearly two feet of water.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Blackfoot Pond Trail off of the East-Pond Lost Creek Trail remains rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times. The sign at the junction of the trails is missing, the turn off to Blackfoot Pond is not readily marked or noticeable. DEC will be replacing the sign soon.

** West Canada Lakes: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Pillsbury Mountain.

Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The Spruce Mountain Trail is open for public use. The cab of the Spruce Mountain Fire Tower is closed for the season as is the cab of the Hadley Mountain Fire Tower and the Hadley Mountain Observer’s Cabin.

** Jessup River Wild Forest: Snowshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Snowy Mountain or Pillsbury Mountain

EASTERN-SOUTHEASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Sacandaga, Lake George, Champlain, Washington Co

** Lake George Wild Forest Climbing Routes: All rock climbing routes on the Main Wall on Shelving Rock Mountain and on Sleeping Beauty Mountain are closed to allow peregrine falcons to breed and choose a nesting site.

** Lake George Wild Forest: Dacy Clearing Road and all other DEC gates in the Shelving Rock/Buck Mountain Area are closed. Dacy Clearing road is closed to snowmobiles and motor vehicles for the spring mud season. The road will be reopened when it has dried and hardened. Gates are also closed on Notch Lane in the Mount Tom State Forest (town of White Creek, Washington County) for mud season. The road will be reopened when it has dried and hardened.

Siamese Ponds Wilderness: Two foot bridges have collapsed. The 55-foot bridge over the East Branch Sacandaga River on the Botheration Pond Loop Trail has collapsed and cannot be crossed. Do not attempt to scramble over it. During low water, rock hopping is possible. A 30-foot bridge on the Puffer Pond Trail over a tributary to the Thirteenth Lake south of the lake collapsed earlier this year and cannot be crossed.

** Vanderwhacker Mountain: Showshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Vanderwhacker Mountain.

** Gore Mountain: Showshoes are still needed if you plan to hike to the summit of Gore Mountain.

WESTERN-NORTHERN-NORTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Santa Clara, Tupper and Saranac Lakes, St. Regis, Lake Lila

** DeBar Mountain Wild Forest: Snowshoes are still needed at the summit of DeBar Mountain. Debar Pond Access Road is open and accessible by motor vehicle. The foot bridge to Debar Pond is in disrepair, the pond should be accessed via road beyond locked gate near parking area.

** St. Regis Mountain: Snowshoes are still necessary in the higher elevations of St. Regis Mountain.

** St. Regis Canoe Area: The Little Green Pond seasonal access road is open for public motor vehicle use. The road provides access to the campsites on Little Green Pond and the hand launch on Little Clear Pond.

** Scarface Mountain: Snowshoes are still needed at the summit of Scarface Mountain.

** DEC Region 6 Road and Snowmobile Trail Closures: DEC Region 6 has close mud gates to trails and seasonal access roads on Forest Preserve, State Forest, and Conservation Easement Lands due to spring thaw. Motor vehicle use during the spring mud season will damage roads and result in road opening delays. DEC will reopen the roads once any necessary maintenance is completed and the roads are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic. Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

** Current list of gate closures:

Watson’s East Triangle Wild Forest

Oswegatchie Conservation Easement

Croghan Conservation Easement

Independence River Wild Forest

Bear Pond Road

Bald Mountain Road

Bryants Bridge Canoe Access

All Croghan Tract Easement gates, including Main Haul Road

Boonville – Sand Flats State Forest

Beech Flats snowmobile trail

South end of Loop Road

Pine Lakes Trail

All St. Lawrence County Trails

** New Gate closures: All state land gates in 6C Oneida and Herkimer counties; Haskell Road in the Black River Wild Forest; All gates in central portion of Black River Wild Forest; Loop Road at North Lake, Wolf Lake Landing Road at McKeever, and Mill Brook Road at Bear Creek trail head.

Kushaqua Tract Easement: The main gate next to the parking area and register box on the North Branch Road is closed and locked. Public motor vehicle use is prohibited on Hunter’s Camp Road and Mountain Pond Road until the end of spring mud season.

Madawaska Road – Santa Clara Tract Easement: Gates on Madawaska Road and Pinnacle Road are closed until the end of the spring mud season.

Black River Wild Forest: The gate for the “Loop Road” on the North Lake Easement Tract has been closed for the spring mud season. The road is closed to public motor vehicle traffic until it has dried and hardened.

** Black River Wild Forest: The bridge across the inlet to Little Woodhull Lake on the Little Woodhull Lake Trail is out. The stream may not be passable in times of high water. The third bridge on the Otter Lake – Brandy Lake Trail (approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead on State Route 28) is no longer flooded by beaver activity. Nick’s Lake Outlet Trail to Remsen Falls may be rough and grown in. Nelson Lake Loop Trail has several blowdown trees. The gate at the end of the Wolf Lake Landing Road has been vandalized. Motor vehicle access beyond the gate is prohibited except by permit. Bear Lake Trail is wet and muddy for the first mile from the trailhead on Wolf Lake Landing Road. Chubb Pond Trail east from the new bridge over Gull Lake outlet is muddy to Buck Pond. Most blowdown has been cleared from the first two miles of Twin Lakes Trail from the Farr Road, the trail is in poor shape beyond to the marsh.

Fulton Chain Wild Forest: Safford Pond Trail is flooded by beaver activity near the Safford Pond Inlet. The Scenic Mountain (aka Vista) Trail contains several blown downs.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Brown’s Tract Trail has been flooded by beavers between Tamarack lake and Bare Mountain, the trail is difficult to traverse. A culvert is washed out on the Big Otter Lake East Trail near Indian Brook. Also Big Otter Lake East Trail is flooded at South Inlet Flow but the trail remains passable. Moose River Mountain Trail has heavy blow down and is difficult to follow at times. Middle Settlement Lake Trail is flooded due to beaver activity between the Cedar Pond Trail and Middle Settlement Lake. East Pond-Lost Creek Trail between East Pond and the Big Otter Lake East Trail is rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times.

Pigeon Lake Wilderness: The bridge crossing over the Oswego Pond Outlet on the Twitchell Lake Trail has washed out. An old beaver den can be used to cross the outlet. Cascade Lake Trail is wet and very muddy on the north-west section of the trail around Cascade Lake. Be alert of trail reroutes. Chub Lake Trail between Constable Pond and Queer Lake Trail is rough and grown in.

Watson’s East: Bear Pond Road is open to public motor vehicle access as are all designated seasonal access road on the Croghan Tract and Oswegatchie Tract Easements. Access to the Oswegatchie Tract Easement via the Bryant Bridge Road is limited to those paddling on the easement lands. All others should use the Bald Mountain Road.

William C. Whitney Wilderness & Round Lake Wilderness: Whitney Headquarters, including the Forest Ranger’s office is closed for the winter. Contact the Forest Ranger at 518-505-4151.

Lake Lila Road: The gate has been closed and locked on the Lake Lila Road. Public motor vehicle use is prohibited until the end of the spring mud season. The public can hike, snowshoe, and ski on the road but is prohibited from trespassing on adjacent private lands.

——————–

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. Check the Adirondack Almanack Outdoor Conditions Reports each Thursday afternoon. A map of the Adirondack Park can be found here.

The NYS Trails Supporter Patch is available for $5 at all outlets where sporting licenses are sold, on-line and via telephone at 1-866-933-2257. Patch proceeds help maintain and enhance non-motorized trails throughout New York State.