Adirondack Lifeguard Opportunities Offered

DEC has openings for lifeguards at campgrounds in the Adirondacks. Full and part time positions are available paying $13.27 an hour.

DEC is offering a free Waterfront Lifeguarding Course on April 17 through April 21 in Hudson Falls. Potential lifeguards must pre-register for the course by calling (518) 457-2500 Ext 1.

Potential lifeguards must pass a prerequisite fitness test requiring the following:

Swim continuously 550 yard (22 lengths of the pool) using only the front crawl or the breaststroke only;

Tread water for 2 minutes using your legs only; and

Retrieve a brick as follotrieval:

Swim 20 yards;

Surface dive to retrieve a 10 pound brick;

Return to surface and swim on your back;

Return to the starting point; and

Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and meet agency medical and vision (20/70 or better) requirements.

Lifeguard positions are available in the following locations:

Warren County – Lake George and Hague

Hamilton County – Raquette Lake, Lake Pleasant, and Inlet

Essex County – Moriah

Franklin County – Saranac Lake

Saratoga County – Mayfield