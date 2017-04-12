Adirondack Lifeguard Opportunities Offered

DEC has openings for lifeguards at campgrounds in the Adirondacks. Full and part time positions are available paying $13.27 an hour.
DEC is offering a free Waterfront Lifeguarding Course on April 17 through April 21 in Hudson Falls. Potential lifeguards must pre-register for the course by calling (518) 457-2500 Ext 1.
Potential lifeguards must pass a prerequisite fitness test requiring the following:
Swim continuously 550 yard (22 lengths of the pool) using only the front crawl or the breaststroke only;
Tread water for 2 minutes using your legs only; and
Retrieve a brick as follotrieval:
Swim 20 yards;
Surface dive to retrieve a 10 pound brick;
Return to surface and swim on your back;
Return to the starting point; and
Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and meet agency medical and vision (20/70 or better) requirements.
Lifeguard positions are available in the following locations:
Warren County – Lake George and Hague
Hamilton County – Raquette Lake, Lake Pleasant, and Inlet
Essex County – Moriah
Franklin County – Saranac Lake
Saratoga County – Mayfield
