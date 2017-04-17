Changes Underway For Caroga, Piseco Lake Campgrounds

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released for public review and comment draft Unit Management Plans (UMPs) for two DEC campgrounds in the Adirondacks.

The UMPs for Caroga Lake and Piseco Lake campgrounds identify proposed upgrades and replacements for facilities and infrastructure during the next five years.

DEC will accept public comments on the UMPs until May 15, 2017, and will host a public availability session on May 3, 2017, from 10 am to 2 pm at the DEC Region 5 Northville Office, 701 South Main Street Northville.

The session will provide an opportunity for people to learn more about the proposed management actions in the UMPs, receive input on the proposals, and to ask questions about campground management. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Call (518) 457-2500 at least two weeks in advance of the meeting with any specific accommodation requests.

Caroga Lake Campground

The Caroga Lake Campground is located off Route 29A, nine miles northwest of the city of Gloversville, Town of Caroga, Fulton County. The Draft UMP is available on the Caroga Lake Campground website.

The campground has 105 campsites (some designated as accessible for the mobility impaired), picnic area with tables and fireplaces (some designated as accessible for the mobility impaired), hot showers/flush toilets (some designated as accessible for the mobility impaired), trailer dump station, recycling center, firewood sales, boat launch (small craft), diversified exercise course with 18 exercise stations, sand beach, bathhouse, and guarded swimming area. The Caroga Lake Campground is open seasonally from late June till Labor Day.

The draft UMP for Caroga Lake Campground proposes the following management actions:

Replace two existing toilet buildings;

Convert three campsites to universal design;

Replace overhead lines with underground system, and install backup power system for water and sewer;

Convert vault toilet for storage;

Replace north and south perimeter fencing;

Install utility sinks at all toilet buildings;

Rehabilitate seawall at lakefront;

Rehabilitate 20 campsites;

Install information on aquatic invasive species and drop box at boat launch;

Provide foot wash stations at beach area;

Construct pavilion at day-use area; and,

Plant trees and shrubs.

Piseco Lake Campgrounds

The Piseco Lake Campgrounds UMP (PDF, 5.85 MB) guides management actions for Poplar Point, Little Sand Point and Point Comfort campgrounds. The three campgrounds are located on County Route 24, also known as Old Piseco Road, three to six miles west of the hamlet of Piseco. Piseco is on County Route 24, one mile north of the intersection with State Highway 8 and 10 miles west of Speculator.

Little Sand Point Campground has private, large and level sites nestled within the hardwood and conifer trees. Piseco Lake offers fine fishing, canoeing, sailing, and all types of water sports, as well as a concrete boat launch. Numerous hiking trails and the 133-mile long Northville-Lake Placid Trail are located just minutes away. Amenities include 78 campsites, boat launch, flush and vault toilets, firewood sales, pay telephone, trailer dumping station, recycling center, and hot showers.

Point Comfort Campground amenities include 76 tent and trailer sites. The campground offers fishing, canoeing, sailing, concrete boat launch, picnic area, vault toilets, recycling center, firewood sales, and bathhouse. Numerous hiking trails and the 133-mile long Northville-Lake Placid Trail are located just minutes away.

The draft UMP proposes the following management actions:

Replace ticket booths at 2 campgrounds;

Little Sand Point – Reconstruct comfort station #1;

Little Sand Point – Convert 4 campsites to universal design;

Little Sand Point – Pave and improve drainage on loop road;

Little Sand Point – Improve camper experience with site closures;

Little Sand Point – Relocate chlorination building;

Little Sand Point – Replace water lines;

Poplar Point – Redevelop area as no-fee boat launch;

Point Comfort – Improve site separation with site closures;

Point Comfort – Pave and improve drainage of loop road;

Point Comfort – Convert six vault toilets to three comfort stations with showers; and,

Point Comfort – Remove building 11 (old pump house).

Poplar Point Campground – As a result of limited attendance, staffing and resources, the UMP proposes closing Poplar Point to camping and redeveloping the facility as a No Fee day use area/ boat launch starting in 2017.

Copies of the draft UMPs are also available on computer disc and may be obtained by calling (518) 457-2500.

Public comment on all of the draft UMPs will be accepted through May 15, 2017, and can be submitted by mail to: Josh Houghton, NYS DEC Bureau of Recreation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-5253, or by e-mail to campinfo@dec.ny.gov.