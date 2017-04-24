DEC Releases Draft Adirondack Rail Trail Plan

A Draft Adirondack Rail Trail Conceptual Plan outlining the general design and features of the future 34-mile, multi-use recreational trail on the railway bed between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake has been released for public review and comment.
“The Draft Adirondack Rail Trail Conceptual Plan is an important step in developing a unique, world class outdoor recreation trail like no other in the Adirondacks, New York State, or the nation,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement issued late Monday. “The rail trail will connect the villages of Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, and Lake Placid, providing visitors and residents with new opportunities to walk, hike, and bike in three seasons, and cross-country ski, snowshoe, and snowmobile in winter, boosting local economies in surrounding communities all year long.”
The press DEC release announcing the plan’s release also said:
The draft plan provides design recommendations based on the input from the Adirondack Rail Trail Stakeholder group. The shared goal of DEC and the Stakeholder group is to develop and manage a recreational trail that maximizes public use by residents and visitors of all abilities, ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for trail users, and minimizes negative effects on natural resources, adjacent residents, and other trail users.
The draft plan describes a 10-foot wide stone dust tread for the full 34-mile length of the trail with shoulders a minimum width of 2.5 feet on each side. The trail and its amenities will comply with American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements to the maximum extent possible to ensure it is accessible for use by people of all abilities. The trail will also connect to numerous hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, and camping opportunities on the adjacent lands and waters of the Adirondack Forest Preserve.
The municipalities have scheduled four public information sessions along the rail trail corridor where the Draft Conceptual Plan will be presented and questions answered from attendees:
Village of Saranac Lake and town of Harrietstown (two meetings)
- May 1 and May 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cantwell Community Room of the Saranac Lake Free Library at 109 Main St., Saranac Lake, NY
Village and town of Tupper Lake
- May 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Downstairs Community Room of Goff-Nelson Memorial Library at 41 Lake St., Tupper Lake, NY
Village of Lake Placid and town of North Elba
- May 4 May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the First Floor Meeting Room of the Town Hall at 2693 Main St., Lake Placid, NY
DEC will also hold two meetings with an availability session from 3 to 5 p.m. and a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. DEC will answer questions and accept comments during each of the two afternoon availability sessions. DEC staff will share a presentation and offer the public the opportunity to comment on the draft plan during the evening public meetings.
The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 9, in the Community Room of the Tupper Lake Emergency Services Building at 31 Santa Clara Ave., Tupper Lake, NY. The second meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 10, in the main conference room of the DEC Region 5 Headquarters at 1115 State Route 86, Ray Brook, NY.
The Draft Conceptual Plan is available to view or download on the DEC website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/
Public comments will be accepted until close of business June 2, 2017. Written comments may be mailed to Senior Forester Steve Guglielmi, NYSDEC Region 5, P.O. Box 296, Ray Brook, NY 12977 or sent by e-mail to: r5.ump@dec.ny.gov
This has never existed and now it is needed?
There is one rail line and thousands of miles of hiking trails. Some of trails are threatened to be closed because of the lack of use. Most are maintained by volunteers and local residents because the DEC does not have the money to care for them.
So now they are building a 15′ wide road.
Who wants to “hike” on a road? (I’m a 46-R) Want to cross country ski on a snowmobile trail that is strait, flat with sleds going 60mph? Doubt it.
I’m an OLD 46-R and I want to ride my bike on it without a car anywhere near me. Walking and skiing on the trail sounds great as well!! I have ridden a train before – not for me.
I’m with you, Boreas
Good points, Jim…..I agree!!
The trail will likely serve mostly as a bike route. It will be the only gentle grade bike route in the Adirondacks and therefore accessible to more casual riders. I live part of the year in Pittsburgh where the rail trails are wildly popular with a wide range of riders. The level gravel trails enable families, older folks, commuters and riders of all abilities to bike in an otherwise very hilly region.
The only thing world class about this is the marketing of it.
Why does the anti trail crowd even bother responding on here. We all know you opinions & views are anti-trail. We’ve heard it all, & some of us are tired of the CRAP! The court will decide one way or another on the trail vs rail decision. But then again, the state has already decided to not renew the permit to run trains on the northern end of the line & I wouldn’t expect it to change, even if the state looses in court. In the end, you will have less rail than what you would have gotten if Option 7 were to go forward.You may win in court, but you’ll end up with less at the end!
Not so. We want rails AND trails. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. Why are you willing to settle for less? The rest of the world understands this.
Very bad for Saranac Lake working class people if this comes to pass, but maybe that was the reason behind it.
You lost me on that one, Keith.