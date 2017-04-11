Tuesday, April 11, 2017

DEC Changing Wildlife Habitat Management Documents

DEC has released a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS), which will update the current “Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) on Habitat Management Activities of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Division of Fish and Wildlife.”

The draft SEIS describes and evaluates habitat management methods used on nearly 234,000 acres of state land – mostly Wildlife Management Areas managed for wildlife production and for recreation. The PEIS has not been updated since it was adopted in 1979, according to DEC’s press announcement.

The public is encouraged to review and comment on the draft SEIS. It can be found on DEC’s website. Paper copies may be requested by calling (518) 402-8883.

Comments will be accepted through May 1, 2017.

You can submit your comments electronically to:

Email: WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov, add “Supplemental Habitat Management EIS” in the subject line or, submit comments in writing to:

Attn: Marcelo J. del Puerto
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Division of Fish and Wildlife
625 Broadway
Albany, New York 12233-4750


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , , , , ,


One Response

  1. Charlie S says:
    April 11, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Them’s sure are a lot of documents and reading. What is one supposed to do with all of those?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs