DEC Changing Wildlife Habitat Management Documents

DEC has released a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS), which will update the current “Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) on Habitat Management Activities of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Division of Fish and Wildlife.”

The draft SEIS describes and evaluates habitat management methods used on nearly 234,000 acres of state land – mostly Wildlife Management Areas managed for wildlife production and for recreation. The PEIS has not been updated since it was adopted in 1979, according to DEC’s press announcement.

The public is encouraged to review and comment on the draft SEIS. It can be found on DEC’s website. Paper copies may be requested by calling (518) 402-8883.

Comments will be accepted through May 1, 2017.

You can submit your comments electronically to:

Email: WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov, add “Supplemental Habitat Management EIS” in the subject line or, submit comments in writing to:

Attn: Marcelo J. del Puerto

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Division of Fish and Wildlife

625 Broadway

Albany, New York 12233-4750