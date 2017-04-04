Dan Plumley: EPA Cuts, Deregulation Imperil the Adirondack Park

The current crisis of anti-environmental leadership at the federal level under the Trump Administration has potentially far reaching implications here at home for New York’s Adirondack Park. Taken as a whole, these threats to New York State and the Adirondack Park could degrade or imperil natural resource integrity and environmental sustainability over the long-term.
Threats include:
o proposed draconian cuts to the budget and professional staffing of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and elimination of climate research under various agencies;
o proposed weakening or elimination of regulations facing coal burning, “tall stack” polluting industries and degraded water quality protections.
While U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) doesn’t often make environmental headlines in the Adirondacks, the EPA contributes several million dollars in federal grant moneys for environmental causes across the region. From the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) to the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) to the work of the New York State Department of Environment Conservation (NYS DEC), EPA grant funding has proven of critically importance to the region for decades. Moreover, EPA staff in New York and Boston are heavily involved in environmental monitoring for air and water pollution regionally. This monitoring is also threatened by the Trump administration.
Recently, New York State’s Attorney General Eric Schneiderman expressed serious concerns about potentially “disastrous impacts” from President Trump’s proposed 31% budget cuts to the EPA. Mr. Schneiderman stated that proposed cuts to climate change programs “will have an overall detrimental effect on New York State air, water, and overall health, safety, and welfare.”
The Adirondack Park is a unique ecological transition zone between northern deciduous hardwood forests in the south and boreal forest ecosystems to the north which are experiencing negative impacts from climate change today and will continue to into the future. Climate change has serious implications for Adirondack boreal forests, low-elevation boreal wetlands and high elevation Alpine tundra, boreal wildlife such as native brook trout and a dozen declining endemic bird species, as well as large megafauna like moose. Eliminating research funding threatens ongoing knowledge and data that are documenting how these species are responding to climate change in the Adirondacks.
Schneiderman went on to describe the threat of the proposed 45% cut in grants to States from the EPA that help develop and implement water, air, waste, pesticide and toxic substance control and monitoring programs. While many of these program funds are utilized in larger cities downstate and in western New York, the Adirondack Park stands to lose critical funding as well. The Trump Administration is proposing a 50% reduction in the EPA’s Office of Research and Development as well as the total elimination of funding for the Clean Power Plan, climate change programs and research totaling $100 million. Much of this research is critically needed to detect trends and monitor change in the Adirondack Park.
In addition, Trump’s EPA budget is proposing a 30% reduction in Superfund site cleanup funding. While these sites may be uncommon in the Adirondacks, polluted industrial sites may exist in the Adirondacks that could qualify for Superfund clean-up costs. Absent critical federal funding levels, such polluted sites will only languish.
A 30% decrease in EPA’s enforcement and compliance budget may also threaten the quality of enforcement and compliance for a vast array of pollution sources that could eventually impact the Park. Judith Enck, our former EPA Regional Administrator, recognized how dangerous these budget cuts and deep reductions of in staffing could be. In particular, she noted these cuts will weaken EPA enforcement officers who patrol and protect Catskill reservoirs and who help ensure that parasitic and harmful bacteria such as Cryptosporidium are not in drinking water supplies to millions downstate.
Joel Kupferman, Director of the NY Environmental Law and Justice Project, has noted recently in online magazines that after the EPA cutbacks at this level “our air will be even worse.” This seriously implicates challenges to protecting clean air and water resources in the Adirondacks. Reducing or eliminating air research, enforcement monitoring and compliance of polluting industry in the Midwest could result in increased acid rain precursor pollution from coal-fired power utilities deposited downwind onto sensitive Adirondack aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. NYS DEC’s Air and Water programs rely on cooperative projects and funding with the EPA to monitor air quality associated with the federal Acid Rain Program (ARP) and to maintain standards of clean air quality associated with the Clean Air Interstate Rule (CAIR).
As a participant in the 1990 Federal acid rain advisory committee, I am particularly concerned over the potential loss of EPA staff associated with enforcement and compliance of clean air and clean water regulations. Our past success in the implementation of the Acid Rain Provisions (Title IV) of the 1990 Clean Air Act depends on strong federal enforcement and compliance monitoring. Polluting power plants in the Midwest whose tall stacks send acid rain causing sulfur and nitrogen oxides to the Adirondack Park are required to maintain Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) to monitor stack pollution directly at their source. This data is evaluated by the EPA and cap and trade allowances are assigned according to provisions in the law that enable acid rain permit trading that has been shown effective in making the law a true environmental and economic success.
Studies performed by the EPA in 2014 showed that current sulfur dioxide pollution was emitted at 3.2 million tons per year, a 69% decrease below 2005 levels. Nitrogen oxides 1.7 million tons annually emitted amounted to a 44% decrease below 2005 levels. These demonstrate dramatic levels of success due to the combined Acid Rain provisions of the 1990 Clean Air Act (Title IV) and the Clean Air Interstate Rule. Significant reductions in EPA staffing, compliance monitoring and enforcement will threaten the achievements of the current Federal Acid Rain Control Program. This could significantly impact Adirondack lakes, ponds, rivers and streams and many aquatic organisms which are especially sensitive to acid rain.
Wet sulfate deposition (causing acidity impacts) has been reduced by as much as 69% percent over the same period due to these critical laws and regulatory programs. The acid neutralizing capacity (ANC) of Adirondack lakes in the western Adirondacks has improved, consistent with a reduction of these precursor emissions. After 27 years of successful acid rain control, it would be the height of folly to have that progress reversed.
In discussions with NYS DEC officials, I learned of their concerns over the budget cuts proposed at EPA, including the aforementioned cuts to air monitoring of stationary sources as well as the monitoring of mobile sources – cars buses and trucks. Both stationary and mobile sources have downwind impacts that negatively affect ecosystems sensitive to acid and mercury pollution in the Adirondacks. One DEC official that collaborates with federal EPA programs stated that should these cuts be realized “we will clearly see increases in acid precursor emissions that will impact the Adirondack Park.”
NYS DEC officials are also concerned that EPA budget cuts may eliminate the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) altogether. This collaborative program between New York State, Vermont and the province of Québec in Canada has provided many millions of dollars over many years for significant programs to clean up and sustain the sensitive ecosystems of historic Lake Champlain, along with their attendant recreational and economic values.
Also concerning, President Trump recently signed an executive order rolling back the EPA’s Clean Car Standards. This could eventually impact the Adirondacks and other sensitive ecosystem regions due to higher pollution levels coming from automobiles with the weaker emissions standards adding to increased nitrogen oxide emissions from mobile sources – contributing to both smog and nitrogen-oxide based acid rain.
President Trump is also expected to recall a rule that would protect the public from mercury discharges. The elimination of this rule and the weakening of compliance monitoring for tall stack industry in the Midwest could results in higher levels of atmospheric mercury as well as mercury seepage from lake bottom soils that could further in endanger Adirondack water quality and wildlife.
The NYS Adirondack Park Agency (APA) is also not immune to the potential devastating impacts of President Trump’s deregulation policies and proposed budget cuts to EPA. The APA has utilized over $1 million of EPA grant funding to map many of the park’s regional wetland systems. The Executive Director of the APA, Terry Martino, hopes that EPA grant funding can continue to be available in order to extend wetland ecosystem monitoring in the face of both air pollution and climate change.
Finally, proposed cuts to the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Interior Department (DOI), Forestry Service (USFS) may also impact State and private forestry grants that that have long benefited New York State projects in forest land conservation, sportsmanship conservation programs and the control of invasive species here in the Adirondack Park.
National wildlife conservation organizations have rightly expressed serious concerns that a weakened USFWS threatens protection for species like the grey wolf in the east, mountain lion, Bicknell’s thrush and a host of other endangered species under the auspices of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) which has long been derided by some in the U.S Congress despite its critical value and many success stories, such as the comeback of the American bald eagle.
APA and DEC officials have also recently described how they are unsure at best what the future will hold because they are being told different things from different arms of the Trump administration and his agencies. One State official called the new President’s administration of federal environmental agencies to be “unclear and immature.”
Recently, an annual work planning meeting between EPA officials and the DEC was postponed indefinitely by the EPA without explanation. Initially, the new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt had promised the states that he would fight to maintain EPA’s grants in the 2018 budget. Ironically, the new Office of Management and Budget (OMB) went against Pruitt’s suggestion and came up with the 45% cut in EPA grants to state environmental programs.
The overriding sense from State officials whom I interviewed is that the states are soon to be left on their own – forced by the EPA cuts to abandon programs altogether or find new in-state funding mechanisms to keep these programs going. Federal clean air and clean water laws absolutely require a federal commitment to compliance, monitoring and enforcement. States on their own have little power to regulate, monitor or enforce such standards against upwind or upstream states.
The Adirondack Park is of course a Park known around the world, with truly national and international significance as a model of sustainable development and wild land protection. It is truly disturbing that President Trump’s anti-environmental policies and penchant for deregulation at any cost will imperil or degrade our own global treasure, the Adirondack Park.
Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve is communicating our concern and opposition to these drastic cuts and loss of environmental progress in the Adirondack Park and North Country Region. We urge all who share our concerns to communicate with their U.S. Congressional representatives.
You could not be more wrong. EPA regulations have made water, air and the environment much cleaner than in the 1970’s. There would be GREAT impact to the Adirondacks. The DEC relies on federal grant money for many programs. Slashing those funds would have serious, real life consequences here. How you are able to decide adequate staffing levels for a federal agency is, of course, a mystery, but it can be assumed it does not come from a detailed analysis. I know many federal and state workers who are very competent, work incredibly hard with limited resources, and are dedicated to their jobs. Sure, there are government workers who are slackers, but no more so than any segment of the population. As a people, we must RESIST the Trump administration at every level.
Whether or not the millions of State and Federal employees are hard workers or competent, or are dedicated is not the issue. There are simply TOO MANY OF THEM. The State and Federal bureaucracies are bloated with redundancies and must be trimmed. To say that cutting many of these will result in nobody caring about air or water quality and going back to the 70’s is just using scare tactics and has no merit whatsoever.
In 1970 the US population was 205 million. Today it’s 309 million. The job those government workers have to do hasn’t gotten smaller or easier.
The EPA cuts are IN ADDITION to rolling back recent and long-standing regulations that the Trump administration deems as unfriendly to business. That is what he is all about. The fact that this ‘jobs’ president wants to eliminate thousands of high-paying jobs in the EPA and across government is the second half of this draconian budget cut. If you don’t have regulations to enforce, you don’t need people to enforce them. By gutting this one agency he serves Dirty Industry and even gets the Tea Party on his side.
The Federal deficit is currently about 19 TRILLION DOLLARS. If you want to debate priorities, fine, but the bottom line is, everything needs to be looked at, prioritized, and adjusted accordingly. This deficit path is not sustainable.
So why are we cutting taxes on the super-wealthy?
what tax cut have the super wealthy gotten?
That’s what Trump’s tax “reform” is all about. The Trumpcare “reform” that failed had one big feature – it would have been a big tax break for the wealthy that everyone else would have ended up paying for.
Anyone who votes for the GOP expecting they’ll ‘fix’ the deficit has not paid attention to the record. They always run up massive deficits between spending on their wars and their tax cuts. The last president to actually balance the budget was Bill Clinton – and you’ve seen what they did to him.
Deficits are the Boogey Man who only appears when Republicans want to block spending by Democrats. The rest of the time they promote myths like “Tax cuts create jobs,” “Tax cuts pay for themselves,” and “Tax cuts for the rich trickle down.”
And Bill Clinton balanced a budget because HE HAD A REPUBLICAN CONGRESS who gave him that balanced budget.
Seems to me the jackass we just had for the last 8 years ran up more deficit than all the previous Presidents combined. And I do believe he said that raising the debt ceiling was unpatriotic, but he did it constantly.
And as far as tax cuts, if you are wealthy & pay more in taxes of course your tax cut will be bigger than mine. Rich pay more to begin with. But then again you liberal demorcrap jackass just like to bitch about anything & everything. It’s a life style for you pigs!
The problem with any budget discussion is it focuses on the cuts or the increases. Under this plan the EPA would go from around 8 billion (8.2) in funding to about 5.5 billion (5.6) in funding. That isn’t “gutting” the agency. They are drastic cuts and ones that I think are a mistake but we should stop (on the left and the right and in the middle) describing things in drastic terms that are false.
Hopefully this budget will be ignored by congress just like many others. They control the nations wallet not the president.
Paul,
We are discussing 2 different things – budget cuts AND reversals of EPA legislation that Trump has put forth. You can have budget cuts without gutting existing regulations.
Jim, simply put, you are heralding the return of acid rain to the ADK’s. This alone makes the budget cuts bad. It is not under control, it is simply barley contained. Coal and hydrocarbon burning can NEVER be replaced in the future. Why burn it? There are so many more uses for hydrocarbons (mostly recoverable) that do not involve burning it. Alternative fuels, carbon sequestering, acid rain reduction/elimination, reusable plastics, and so on are what we need to live on this planet. Just a few reasons why the EPA is needed, not at it’s current levels, but to increase in regulations and R&D.
This is not heralding the return of acid rain to the Adirondacks. Coal is pretty much dead nothing that Trump can do will bring it back.
James, there were about 4000 new EPA regulations put in place under the last presidents watch. Just new ones. That sort of over zealous action is the reason that the electorate chose such an extreme guy in the other direction.
As President Reagan famously said in a debate…”there you go again”. James, you’re doing exactly what I said in my 1st post. You’re saying that because someone wants to cut funds (in this case the EPA), that means they want to return ALL THE WAY to dirty air, dirty water, etc.. That’s not true and I think you know that. You’re just using scare tactics because you and your compadres are simply not willing to compromise in any way. You want what you want and the rest of us be damned.
JohnL, No. I am not scaring anyone. My simplistic example goes back to:
1) Increased Steel production with no regulations on smokestack emissions. EPA fines need to be INCREASED.
2) EPA needs the authority to shutdown out of compliance plants and it needs to be ENFORCED.
3) Decreased federal regulations on coal output needs to be reversed and greater efforts put into cleaning up the last century of mess. While not directly part of the ADK’s, steel production, air and water pollution IS.
4) Solar power, Wind power, and Hydro power has far less effect on the environment that burning hydrocarbons. Once it is burned, it is gone until photosynthesis can rebuild the organics. Trees, Grasses, wetlands producing peat, etc are necessary to a health environment, not a “burn it now for dollars” attitude.
There are a LOT more arguments for maintaining our ADK’s, and pushing for more wilderness worldwide, than simple carbon sequestering. Plastics can be recycled. Steel can be made with electrical furnaces. HiTech alloys can be made with electricity. But, even the ones I mention are not fully independent of environmental effects. They simply reduce the sulfur and co2 emissions preserving perhaps the most important of resources, fresh water. The expansion of the EPA is what is needed. Not the undoing of our environment for the sake of mega-corporations to make more money. This is not a scare tactic. This is scientific truth. If it takes two regulators to make sure they are both “honest”, then so be it…it is only money. Not food. Not water. Not a place to live. Not education. Not your health. Not your children. Not happiness. Just dollars.
Probably should cut tax paid workers at the federal and state level and in all departments and agencies.
Want to save some tax dollars? Start paring back career congressional pay and especially life-long Cadillac health plans and pensions. After that is done, then start picking on the little guy who actually accomplishes something he is paid to do.
“As stated in the article there is little to no potential impact to the Adirondacks.”
What article are referring to?? Certainly not this one.
You apparently have never worked with these dedicated public servants that are incredibly well versed in their fields and work at wages below their counterparts in the private firms.
Back off the cool-aide you are pickled with and learn about how the work of government actually happens. These folks may be your tax-paying neighbors…
Every time you fish and don’t get a fish filled with chemicals you can thank these programs. Anytime you visit a clear lake you can thank these programs. Lastly anytime you step out side to suck in air that won’t give you cancer you can thank these programs. Without regulations businesses will do the wrong thing they only care about the bottom line. Hopefully someday you’ll understand that the environment and your personal health and family’s health are linked.
If the Donald is really concerned about “waste” he should “slash” the Defense budget instead of boosting it by $54-Billion. The Pentagon cannot account for $6.5 Trillion.
Sir, how can you respond to clear and expert commentary on this issue from all the cited sources with such ill considered opinion. Facts do not matter? Unfortunately this is a sign of our times.
It will be quite expensive for NE states to file suit against ‘tall stack’ polluters, but with the blatant disregard for the environment by the Trump administration, it will probably become quite common. Now that cause and effect has been studied both before and after regulation, anyone downwind will have a much better case. Instead of simple regulations, they can likely be shut down permanently with the advent of cheap natural gas and alternative energy. There are going to be a lot of happy lawyers. Trump is shooting himself in the foot.
Trump may be shooting himself in the foot, but it’s not healthy to be around someone with bad aim like that.
Move to a city if you want the government to run your life. Eliminate the EPA and eliminate the Waters of the US power grab.
Another clueless person who doesn’t realize his Adirondack freedom is the product of government regulations
The Adirondack Park is based on state constitutional amendments.
Not a regulation created by bureaucrats. That is the issue with the EPA they try to govern via regulation not law.
It is so important that people with environmental expertise take a stand against this anti science Trump administration. Thank you
Just curious, how much money does Adirondack Wild receive from federal, state, or local government agencies? How much money does it receive from NGO’s that receive money from the federal, state or local government agencies?
Or is it 100% financed by private donations. I ask because if public money is received would Adirondack Wild give up that money towards the EPA budget?
How do the readers on here feel about the proposed EPA cuts also eliminating the Waters of the US power grab. Under this push by the EPA almost every body of water would fall under their control.
Pond on private land, too bad subject to EPA regulations…
The cuts eliminate this power grab.
Bureaucracy is a scourge, cut the bureaucrats.
We must remember that the decisions made in these agencies have great power over our economy, our jobs and our PEOPLE. Also remember that these are unelected officials and therefore not beholden to anyone directly. I agree (to a point) with you Tommy. They certainly have the potential to be a scourge and must be watched much more closely than they are now.
Tommy: Adirondack Wild is a non-profit that receives zero federal or state funding, but is entirely funded through member-donors across the Adirondacks and statewide. You can see our work at our website: http://www.adirondackwild.org. Our clean air and clean water laws and regulations developed over decades since at least 1970 under the Nixon Administration. To be successful – as they largely have been – they require federal funding and oversight for monitoring, compliance and enforcement which state’s could not well fund, or enforce across state lines. The budget and staffing cuts my article outlined as proposed by the Trump Administration will negatively impact New York State and the Adirondacks and Catskills most certainly. In that case, the “power grab” you rail about will be in the hands of the corporations and industrial polluters destroying our wild nature, our waters, our wildlife for their singular gain. Citizens that care truly about the health of our Adirondack ecosystems – and public health for that matter – need to urge their Congressional Representatives to stand against the very dangerous deregulation and EPA budget cuts proposed by the Trump Administration.
Dan, Why don’t you go after local and federal grant money for some of the work that you do? There must be some funds for that kind of work.
I see that you did have a small amount of grant funds (about 16K) in 2012, but it doesn’t say the source of the grant in your annual report. Maybe a foundation of some type? Also you have not posted an annual report (at least on your website) for the last 4 years.
As a fisheries biologist, I have to admit I am shocked at some of the comments here. While our economy relies on business – it also relies on the environmental regulations to ensure businesses do not do irreparable harm to the environment. We all need clean water and air to survive. Our disregard for this historically, culminating in the environmental damages recognized in 1960s and 1970s, led to the formation of the EPA; we finally have some success stories for our efforts. While there are still fish advisories in NY because of mercury, DDT, and PCBs, the fact that we have bald eagles and loons in the Adirondacks again is a testament to the success of regulations – I never saw these birds as a child in the Adirondacks. When our president says he wants to create jobs – he is being very selective and not looking out for all the citizens in this country. What about recreational businesses? Or tourism? Or any business that relies on our clean lakes, rivers and forests to bring people here? Is it right to allow their livelihood to be squandered by favoring an anything goes attitude for other businesses? I will continue to fight for the environment and the funds needed to continue monitoring and research in the Adirondacks to preserve this incredible place for generations to come.
I assume that is why the administration still wants to give the EPA the 70% (5.6 billion) in their budget draft. They should give them back the 30% this isn’t very much money considering. Probably get it in the end. But there will be lots of hooting and hollering until then.
I was kind of surprised – liberals have gone even more bananas then the conservatives did when Obama was elected. And many media outlets are standing there with a stick whacking the hornets nest every day! On the left and the right.
Now the EPA’s jurisdiction over wetlands issues is delegated to the APA in the Adirondacks is that correct? I ask since when I was doing one APA permitted project on my property it was visited by several people from the EPA to check for compliance (we were). There is probably some redundancy that we could get rid of. For that visit (very small project just adding some fill to an old road for a few hundred yards) they had two people from the EPA. Why two people doing the same job – basically just taking a look? Very nice guys. The APA had it well covered.
Paul,
EPA giving the wetland water quality job to the APA? That doesn’t give me a warm & fuzzy feeling since they are just appointed officials and have no say outside of the Blue Line. That is the strong point of federal regulation and enforcement.
In this particular case the APA folks that I worked with (none appointed, a wetlands biologist and a permit admin) knew their stuff and they know the areas in the Adirondacks that they are working. They both were actually also both have been living in the Adirondacks for most of their lives. I have no idea what the backgrounds of the EPA “visitors” was? Like I said they were nice.
The EPA folks were not even close in knowledge as far as I could tell. Have you worked with either agency? What are you basing your not warm and fuzzy feeling on?
Paul,
My concern is the fact that the APA has no federal power to regulate pollution sources from other states. They may have a great knowledge of the Adirondack Park, but if acid rain, mercury, and other toxins start increasing again because of regulation rollbacks proclaimed by the Trump administration, what power will the APA have to mitigate it?
My comments were specifically about regulations regarding wetlands in the Adirondacks. I think that you will find that the APA regulations go well beyond what the federal regulations require. This is an area where you could find some cost savings within the EPA w/o having and impact on the environment. There are probably lots of other examples around the country. Let’s face it we are going to have to deal with cuts that is the hand that was dealt when the voters made a choice in November. I suggest that rather than protest we figure out ways to make things work.
The big question here is climate change. This is an issue that we have been nibbling around the edges on for years. These short term fixes like emission standards are a band aid. The worlds population is growing we can’t stop that. Even if you make these cuts in a few decades you are going to be having the same debate and same problem. Nuclear power is one viable quick solution to a long term problem. The technology already exists. There is risk but I don’t want to stand around debating this any longer. We should also consider more effort on climate engineering. We need to get rid of some of what we already have in the atmosphere:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/04/business/economy/geoengineering-climate-change.html?hp&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=second-column-region®ion=top-news&WT.nav=top-news
Forget about Trump and this fake budget.
Trump has instituted the lengthy process of changing the EPA’s wetland authority. As this rule has been on the books since 2015, it must go through the full public process and another rule must replace it, and then the new rule must survive the predictable court challenges.
No, the EPA is not out of the wetland game in the foreseeable future…
Don’t forget about the shared federal authority regarding wetlands. The EPA and the Army Corps both regulate wetlands. The Corps usually plays the more significant role when it comes to permitting.
JohnL says: “The State and Federal bureaucracies are bloated with redundancies and must be trimmed.”
So what do you think of the proposal to increase military spending by $54 billion JohnL? Or how about those billions for that wall along the Mexican border to keep those terrorist Mexicans out of this shameful country of ours? Let us gut what agencies there are that protect our precious ‘at risk’ environment but support war and racism hey?
As far as the military goes.. As an example the US Navy is actually quite small right now. Especially if you look at our current population and compare it to what we had in the past. There are about 350,000 active military in the navy. That seems pretty small to me. We have 245 ships (that’s everything). That’s bloated? I think its like what we had back in 1920. In 1945 we had 1200 ships including 27 aircraft carriers now we have what 8? The us population in 1945 was less than half of what it is now.
How big was the EPA in 1945? Zilch.
This guys has different priorities. But there is logic behind the numbers.
Paul,
You can’t just look at numbers. You have to look at the capabilities of the assets we have and the type of threats we face. An aircraft carrier’s capability today vs a WWII era carrier? Barely comparable. When was the last time we had a serious engagement with another navy? Would we be any safer with 10 more carriers? They certainly play a critical role in our defense strategy, but the more you have, the more it costs to keep them manned and running.
“The current crisis of anti-environmental leadership at the federal level under the Trump Administration has potentially far reaching implications….”
Even before Trump we were facing a crisis so complex as to be incomprehensible by even those with more than an inkling of smarts in them. To think of all those who are just plain old empty-headed on these matters! The “Put America first” crowd, aka the ” hooray for me and…everybody else” crowd. They’re all for pollution and the oppression of people and against all that is good.The thoughtlessness, the apathy and the denial of responsibility in what seemingly is in so many people is depressing.
“As far as the military goes.. ”
I’m not a military kinda guy Paul and if you really look you’ll see that our priorities are backwards! I like the thought of birds and bees and wind rattling leaves on trees…. not bombs raining down on people. You’ve heard the adage “If it takes 20 years to get into the woods it will take 20 years to get back out.” It seems like we’re never going to get out of the hole we keep digging Paul but you know what? It always seems to get deeper when a Tory takes the reigns. Just look at all the damage done, which we’re still paying dearly for, after the last Tory was in control. To give you an example of how we learn nothing from history….. we spent $10 billion in less than five months in Vietnam. So far we have spent over $820 billion in Iraq and it’s still costing us taxpayers by the hour yet you don’t hear about this it’s way on the back-burner.How much do you think we’ll spend on our next campaign if Trump turns out to be the war-monger he’s coming off to be?
You’ve heard the adage “If you hang around the barber shop long enough you’ll eventually get a haircut.” This increased military spending that Trump proposes! What order of priorities do we really have Paul?
Margaret H. Murphy says: “While our economy relies on business – it also relies on the environmental regulations to ensure businesses do not do irreparable harm to the environment.”
Thank you Margaret for your clear-headed insight. Some people just don’t know any better and some will never ‘get it.’ Regulations are not the evil the republicans try to have their disciples believe. They are necessary and this sweeping war against them is foolish at best.
