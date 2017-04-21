Essex, Gore Community Fund Accepting Grant Applications

The Essex Community Fund (ECF) and the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region (CFGMR) are accepting applications from area schools, municipalities, nonprofit, and community organizations for their 2017 grant cycles.

ECF is a component fund of Adirondack Foundation and offers grants to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, schools, churches, and local government activities serving residents of the town of Essex. ECF awards grants in support of community beautification, historic preservation, culture, the arts, education, and programs for youth and senior citizens.

Strong preference is given to capacity building grants or modest one-time capital projects. ECF does not fund ongoing operating expenses. Grants generally do not exceed $2,000. The deadline to apply is 5 pm May 26.

Applications must be submitted online through Adirondack Foundation’s Online Grants Manager. For information or if you have questions, contact Adirondack Foundation Program Officer Andrea Grout at (518) 523-9904 or andrea@generousact.org, or Nick Muller at the Essex Community Fund at (518) 963-8188 or ludditenick@gmail.com.

ECF will make funding recommendations in early June and successful applicants may expect funding as early as July.

ECF was established by a group of residents to support local needs and improve the quality of life in the town of Essex. Since its inception, the fund has awarded over $183,000 in grants.

To make a gift in support of the Essex Community Fund, send a check to PO Box 101, Essex, NY 12936 or click here.

A component fund of Adirondack Foundation, Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region was established in 2005 and offers grants to organizations in the towns of Johnsburg, Chester, Minerva, Horicon and Schroon. Grants will support community beautification, historic preservation, culture and the arts, education, recreation, and programs for youth, seniors, and veterans. Grant requests are limited to $1,000.

All applications must be submitted online through Adirondack Foundation’s Online Grants Manager. If you have questions, contact Adirondack Foundation Program Officer Andrea Grout at (518) 523-9904 or andrea@adkfoundation.org.

The deadline to apply is 5 pm June 1. Decisions will be made in July and successful applicants will be awarded grants at a ceremony in August.

To make a gift in support of the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region, send a check to PO Box 217, North Creek, New York 12853 or click here.