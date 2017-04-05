Film: ‘The Gender Revolution’ in Plattsburgh April 9th

On Sunday, April 9th at 2 pm the documentary The Gender Revolution will be shown at the United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St. Plattsburgh.
This event is co-hosted by the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance and the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church. The event is open to the community and free of charge.
The topic of gender is greatly misunderstood. The Gender Revolution is a 1.5 hour video produced by National Geographic and hosted by Katie Couric that explores the complex issues of sex at birth, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation what is means to be male, female, transgender, gender non-conforming/non-binary and intersexed in today’s society. The video follows Katie Couric as she travels across the U.S. talking with scientists, psychologists, activists, authors and families about the complex issue of gender.
There will be a question and discussion period following the video.
For additional information, contact Kelly Metzgar at (518) 637-7253 or email ancga@outlook.com.
“So God created man in his own image,
in the image of God he created him;
male and female he created them.” Genesis 1:27
Written two thousand years ago–still true.
Well, if we’re going to have that kind of fun:
“On six days work may be done, but the seventh day shall be sacred to you as the sabbath of complete rest to the Lord. Anyone who does work on that day shall be put to death.” Exodus 35:2
“Do not plant two kinds of seed in your vineyard; if you do, not only the crops you plant but also the fruit of the vineyard will be defiled. Do not plow with an ox and a donkey yoked together. Do not wear clothes of wool and linen woven together.” Deuteronomy 22:9–11
“When a man sells his daughter as a slave, she shall not go free as male slaves do.” Exodus 21:7
Written two thousand years ago-still true.
The one that always gets me is:
“and all that have not fins and scales in the seas, and in the rivers, of all that move in the waters, and of any living thing which is in the waters, they shall be an abomination unto you.” Leviticus 11:9-12
I guess I’ll have my shrimp cocktail in Hell?
Don’t forget these!
“Master, Moses wrote unto us, If a man’s brother die, and leave his wife behind him, and leave no children, that his brother should take his wife, and raise up seed unto his brother.” (Mark 12:19)
“For every one that curseth his father or his mother shall be surely put to death: he hath cursed his father or his mother; his blood shall be upon him.” (Leviticus 20:9)
“Whosoever putteth away his wife, and marrieth another, committeth adultery: and whosoever marrieth her that is put away from her husband committeth adultery.” (Luke 16:18)
“A bitched (born out of wedlock) shall not enter into the congregation of the Lord; even to his tenth generation shall he not enter into the congregation of the Lord.” (Deuteronomy 23:2)
“I permit no woman to teach or have authority over men; she is to keep silent.” Timothy 2:11
“But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.” (Matthew 5:28)
“Happy shall he be, that taketh and dasheth thy little ones against the stones.” (Psalm 137:9)
“If in spite of this you still do not listen to me but continue to be hostile toward me, 28 then in my anger I will be hostile toward you, and I myself will punish you for your sins seven times over. 29 You will eat the flesh of your sons and the flesh of your daughters.”(Leviticus 26:27-30)
ok this is a no win . best to end this discussion now it’s going nowhere. that said, Chris please get a life.