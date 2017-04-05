Film: ‘The Gender Revolution’ in Plattsburgh April 9th

On Sunday, April 9th at 2 pm the documentary The Gender Revolution will be shown at the United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St. Plattsburgh.

This event is co-hosted by the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance and the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church. The event is open to the community and free of charge.

The topic of gender is greatly misunderstood. The Gender Revolution is a 1.5 hour video produced by National Geographic and hosted by Katie Couric that explores the complex issues of sex at birth, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation what is means to be male, female, transgender, gender non-conforming/non-binary and intersexed in today’s society. The video follows Katie Couric as she travels across the U.S. talking with scientists, psychologists, activists, authors and families about the complex issue of gender.

There will be a question and discussion period following the video.

For additional information, contact Kelly Metzgar at (518) 637-7253 or email ancga@outlook.com.