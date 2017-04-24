Fort Ticonderoga Brings Education Onto Lake Champlain

Fort Ticonderoga recently received a grant from the South Lake Champlain Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation to support regional youth maritime educational programs. Aboard the 60-foot touring Carillon, each 90-minute narrated boat tour focuses on the historical importance of the Lake Champlain waterway through centuries of history, and highlights elements of geography, natural history, and lake stewardship. This experience enables students to better grasp the strategic importance of the Champlain-Hudson corridor in the 18th century and its role in the founding of America.

Fort Ticonderoga engages more than 25,000 students per year through expeditionary learning, outreach programs, and onsite educational activities. Grant support from the South Lake Champlain Fund of the Vermont Community helps make possible an expanded all-inclusive experience for students at a discounted rate. Schools in New York and Vermont are eligible to apply, for more information, click here or call the Group Tour Coordinator at (518) 585-1023.

The Carillon, is a 60-foot boat that offers daily tours around the Ticonderoga Peninsula. Fort Ticonderoga acquired the Carillon, in 2015 thanks to donor support. Funding was also received in 2015 through the New York State Regional Economic Development grant awards to support the first phase of development in a waterway transportation and recreation system including the recent installation of a dock. Click here to learn more about boat tours, charters, and sunset cruises.

For more information on Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 100 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo: Students aboard Carillon, courtesy Fort Ticonderoga.