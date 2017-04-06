Franklin County Girl Wins NYS Guernsey Award

Cornell Cooperative Extension Franklin County has announced Adyson Miller as the winner of the 2017 New York State Guernsey Calf Scholarship Program. The Calf Scholarship Award Program is sponsored by the New York State Guernsey Breeders Association for the purpose of encouraging those who do not presently own Guernseys to become involved with the Guernsey Breed. A purebred Guernsey Calf goes to the candidate who shows interest in the Guernsey breed and who has demonstrated the capabilities of developing the animal to its fullest potential.

Adyson was selected as the winner of the calf by a committee among more than 30 applicants. The application process requires applicants to submit an essay answering a series of questions designed to assist the selection committee on awarding a winner that ensures the safe placement of calf, has the ability and means to care for the animal, and positively promotes the Guernsey breed.

With the guidance of her 4-H leader and FFA Advisor Elizabeth Trombly Couillard, Adyson is expected to take on the responsibility of caring for the registered Guernsey for years to come. All winners are required to exhibit their scholarship animals in at least one local fair, and also at the New York State Fair for two consecutive years.

Franklin County has had two other NYS Guernsey Calf Scholarship winners. Grace Harrigan 2013 and Elizabeth Trombly 2004. Harrigan currently helps operate the family farm in Braindardsville and was the Clinton 2016 County Dairy Princess. Elizabeth Trombly-Couillard owns and operates a dairy in Chateaugay where she leases animals to interested youth in her 4-H Club, Maple Leafs.

Photo of Adyson Miller with Guernsey Calf provided.