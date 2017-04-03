Monday, April 3, 2017

Piano By Nature Hosts Gregory Douglass Concerts

Gregory Douglass On Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th at 7 pm, Piano By Nature in Elizabethtown will host Vermont Singer-Songwriter Gregory Douglass in two concerts.

These concerts are a foray into new territory for a concert series that for nine years has been primarily classical and jazz-based. Gregory Douglass is an internationally renowned independent musician with eight critically acclaimed albums. Douglass has sold over 75,000 songs digitally on his own and his videos have amounted to over 600,000 views on Youtube alone. His music videos have charted numerous times on MTV Network’s LOGO TV. Douglass was a finalist in the 2011 Mountain Stage NewSong Competition and won Yobi.tv’s “New Stage” competition, an original web series starring Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Tickets will be available at the door, $15 for adults, and $5 for children 15-and-under. Both concerts held at the Historic Hand House in Elizabethtown.

A Songwriting Workshop/Q&A with Gregory Douglass will be held from 3 to 5 pm Saturday, April 8th at the Hand House in Elizabethtown. The fee is $10 per attendee, with scholarship tickets available for students.

For more information call (518) 962-8899 or click here.


