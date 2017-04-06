Inlet Egg Hunts Foster Community Spirit

Easter is right around the corner and egg scrambles and scavenger hunts are scattered around the Adirondack Park. Though Inlet is known for its creative events (think July 4th Ping-Pong Ball Drop), they want to celebrate the adults in their community with an “adult only” egg hunt.

According to Inlet Information Office’s Department Head Mitch Lee, their organization is always hatching all sorts of events for visitors and residents of the Inlet community. Their small community has always relied on eco-tourism and has a full schedule of events that have stood the test of time.

“The area school children have a two-week spring break so our tradition is to do an egg hunt when they return,” says Lee. “We have many events that celebrate visitors from outside our community so we wanted to do something that would bring together and engage those inside our community. We put our heads together to see what would be community spirited. An adult egg hunt followed by a pot luck at Screamen’ Eagle seemed like it would be fun.”

There are two egg hunts scheduled for April 29 at Inlet’s Fern Park. The children’s egg hunt starts at 1 pm while the adult hunt is an evening ritual. Mitch notes that the adult egg hunt offers different prizes and local business gift certificates to those lucky enough to win. Other Inlet events started out as a testing ground within their community and have grown to be huge draws. He recognizes all the work the Inlet Youth Commission has to do to provide activities to the area children, second home owners and visitors.

“The Inlet Young Commission takes on the direction of the water front as well as ice skating in the winter. They organize the Halloween costume contest, this egg hunt and numerous other fundraisers,” says Lee. “I travel to other Adirondack towns to do presentations on sustainable tourism. Inlet is a good example of how to focus on visitors and residents. This is a good, safe place for children. We have a lot of fun and create our own mischief.”

Lee looks upon the Inlet Egg Hunt as the kick-off to the next season of activities. Other upcoming Inlet events include 16th annual Community Pride Day on May 3, Fire and Spice on May 7 as well as Otter Paddle Sports on May 19021. Enjoy spring!

