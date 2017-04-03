Lake Placid Reel Paddling Film Fest Thursday

The Reel Paddling Film Festival will stop at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on Thursday, April 6, for an evening of adventure films. The annual event is hosted by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Adirondack Lakes and Trails.

This year’s festival features several great films, including “Bear Witness,” the story of Dave and Amy Freeman’s spending a year in the wilderness of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters; “The Canoe,” a reflection of what the Canadian canoe culture looks like today; and “Noatak: Return to the Arctic,” the two story of two adventurers returning to the Noatak River in Alaska’s wild and spectacular Brooks Range.

NFCT’s showings are co-sponsored by NRS, maker of innovative paddling apparel and accessories. Festival proceeds support the Northern Forest Canoe Trail which maintains paddler access and campsites along its route in New York including the Raquette and Saranac Rivers, Fulton Chain of Lakes, and the Saranac Lakes.

The 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail is the longest inland paddling trail in the nation and runs from Old Forge through Vermont, Québec, and New Hampshire to Fort Kent, Maine, following ancient Native American travel routes. NFCT’s mission is to protect and steward the water trail.

There will be a free raffle featuring gear from major outdoor brands including NRS, Thule, Exped and SOG, as well as drinks, and snacks.

Lake Placid Center for the Arts is located at 17 Algonquin Drive in Lake Placid. Doors open at 6:30 pm and screenings begin at 7 pm. Tickets are $12 in advance online, or $15 ($12 student) at the door. Doors open at 6:30 pm and films begin at 7 pm. Tickets may also be purchased at the LPCA in advance.

Photo: Dave and Amy Freeman in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters for the film, “Bear Witness,” courtesy Dave Freeman.