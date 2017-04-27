Thursday, April 27, 2017

New Features for DEC Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife App

Fish and Wildlife mobile appThe New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced they have added a new tool to the official New York Fishing, Hunting & Wildlife App that provides sports license holders a simple, user friendly way to report game harvests with smartphones and mobile devices while afield.

The Fish and Wildlife mobile app, created by ParksbyNature Network, is available free of charge and provides users with fish and wildlife news, detailed hunting and fishing season information, species information, weather alerts, social media connections, GPS mapping capabilities, and more.

With the integration of the new e-License and Game Harvest features, hunters can quickly and easily create game harvest reports, even when the user is out of cellular range. Users will also be able to login to the DEC licensing system for instant mobile access to an electronic version of their current sporting licenses.

To access the new features, users click on the HuntFishNY icon within the app. The New York Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife app can be downloaded on the Apple app store or Google Play store, or by going to DEC’s website.

The new app features also allow users to share harvest reports with friends and followers on Facebook, send feedback to DEC, and access DEC resources while afield. It is a legal requirement to report all deer, bear and turkey harvests within seven days of harvest. Harvest information helps set future hunting seasons and limits.

These enhanced game harvest and electronic license app features were developed via a collaborative effort between DEC and the New York Information Technology Systems’ Mobile Channel & Cloud Development Services team.

For more information on hunter safety visit DEC’s website.

Photo: Fish and Wildlife mobile app.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
