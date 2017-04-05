New Inlet Destination Website Launched

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), in conjunction with the Town of Inlet, has announced the launch of the destination website inletny.com.

Focusing on Inlet’s natural beauty and amenities, the site aims to promote the many leisure experiences available to travelers. They can scroll through an comprehensive list of lodging and dining options, activities, and events in order to customize their trip. The site is also a resource for residents and contains links to professional services in and around Inlet, community events, and more.

Situated along the Adirondacks’ popular Fulton Chain of Lakes in the central Adirondacks, Inlet boasts a pristine and bustling downtown area and family-friendly and cultural events. It makes an excellent base for travelers to enjoy shopping, dining, paddling, boating, swimming, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and most importantly, relaxing.

For more information about ROOST, visit their website.