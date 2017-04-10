Paul Smith’s College Workshop for North Country Veterans

A number of experts will assemble Wednesday, April 12, at Paul Smith’s College to discuss loans, benefits, resources and investment opportunities available to U.S. veterans living in the North Country.

This free workshop, which is geared toward veterans with an interest in starting a business, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in the Joan Weill Adirondack Library’s Adirondack Room.

The event will kick off with an introduction by Nicholas Hunt-Bull, provost of Paul Smith’s College, followed by a presentation from Richard Hannis, upstate New York director emeritus of the Service Corps of Retired Executives, who will discuss the free resources available to veterans interested in starting their own businesses.

The workshop will also feature presentations by the following speakers:

Dan Rickman, branch manager of the Small Business Association in Albany.

Tim LaSarso, vice president of Commercial Banking Relationships at the NBT Bank Corp.

Tracie Reece, veterans benefits advisor with the New York State Veterans Administration.

Frank Dorchek, regional representative with Clear Path for Veterans.

Sam Hall, veteran program associate director with St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Center.

Jim Murphy, executive director of Adirondack Economic Development Corporation.

Amy Tuthill, director of Veteran and Enrollment Services at Paul Smith’s College.

Joe Keegan, vice president of North Country Community College.

The free workshop is sponsored by SCORE, Paul Smith’s College and North Country Community College. A light meal will be provided. Preregistration is encouraged but not required. Email Amy Tuthill at atuthill@paulsmiths.edu or call (518) 327-6862 to register.

For more information about Paul Smith’s College, visit their website.

Photo: David Lattuca, a 2010 graduate of Paul Smith’s College and a U.S. Army veteran, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, provided.