Friday, April 21, 2017

Peoples Pixel Project Film Screening April 30th

2016 8th Annual People's Pixel winnersThe Lake George Arts Project will present the 8th Annual People’s Pixel Project, a celebration of short videos on Sunday, April 30th, at The Hyde Museum in Glens Falls, from 2 to 4 pm. Tickets are $10, sold at the door.

This 8th annual screening and award presentation will showcase 23 video shorts made by the following film makers: Joseph Bacot and Michael Levy, Tyler Barhydt, Bobby Chase and Greg Aidala, Dave Coveney, Famous Letter Writer (Michael Devine, Matt Hall, Jean Ulysse), Matthew Hall, Marty Hardin, Katie Kelley, Michael Levy, Samuel Lund, Sofy Maia, Thomas Morra, Katherine Murphy, Lucas Neufeld, Nadia Nugent, Caitlin Stedman Mark Spitzer and Isaac Kautz, Mark Spitzer and Danny Wos, Ned Van Woert, and Larissa Vassolas.

All film makers live within 100 miles of Lake George. The majority of films will be around 3 to 5 minutes long in genres including animated, comedy, documentary, narrative, and music video. A brief award ceremony and filmmaker Q&A will follow the screening while audience members vote for the People’s Choice Award.

For more information click here or contact Lake George Arts Project at (518) 668-2616.

Photo: 2016 Peoples Pixel Project winners, provided.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs