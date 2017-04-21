Peoples Pixel Project Film Screening April 30th

The Lake George Arts Project will present the 8th Annual People’s Pixel Project, a celebration of short videos on Sunday, April 30th, at The Hyde Museum in Glens Falls, from 2 to 4 pm. Tickets are $10, sold at the door.

This 8th annual screening and award presentation will showcase 23 video shorts made by the following film makers: Joseph Bacot and Michael Levy, Tyler Barhydt, Bobby Chase and Greg Aidala, Dave Coveney, Famous Letter Writer (Michael Devine, Matt Hall, Jean Ulysse), Matthew Hall, Marty Hardin, Katie Kelley, Michael Levy, Samuel Lund, Sofy Maia, Thomas Morra, Katherine Murphy, Lucas Neufeld, Nadia Nugent, Caitlin Stedman Mark Spitzer and Isaac Kautz, Mark Spitzer and Danny Wos, Ned Van Woert, and Larissa Vassolas.

All film makers live within 100 miles of Lake George. The majority of films will be around 3 to 5 minutes long in genres including animated, comedy, documentary, narrative, and music video. A brief award ceremony and filmmaker Q&A will follow the screening while audience members vote for the People’s Choice Award.

For more information click here or contact Lake George Arts Project at (518) 668-2616.

Photo: 2016 Peoples Pixel Project winners, provided.