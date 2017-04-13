Public Input Sought on Mohawk Vista Unit Management Plan

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is requesting public input on a draft Unit Management Plan (UMP) for the Mohawk Vista. The area is made up of five state forests: A. J. Woodford Memorial State Forest, Steuben Hill State Forest, Mt. Hunger State Forest, Ohissa State Forest, and Otsquago State Forest, as well as five detached parcels of forest preserve in southern Oneida and Herkimer counties just outside the Adirondack Park.

The UMP is expected to guide management of these state lands. The proposed plan calls for major road improvements to provide for increased access to Mt. Hunger State Forest and mapping of 13 miles of mountain bike trails, as well as refurbishing two shallow ponds that serve as fishing spots on A. J. Woodford State Forest.

The draft Mohawk Vista UMP documents are available on DEC’s website. Copies are also available in electronic format on compact disc and may be requested by calling (315) 866-6330. DEC will accept public input on the draft UMP at an open house on April 11 from 6 pm to 8:30 pm, at the Town of Bridgewater Public Meeting Room, Town of Bridgewater Municipal Building, 404 State Route 8, Bridgewater.

In addition to the open house, public comments can be submitted by mail or email to Senior Forester Mary Kay Allen, NYS DEC 225 North Main Street Herkimer, NY 13350 Email: r6.ump@dec.ny.gov. All comments must be received by May 25, 2017.