Remote Healthcare Monitoring in the Adirondacks

Adirondack Health and Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) have partnered to provide remote monitoring and videoconferencing services throughout the North Country region of New York State. Adirondack Health plans to have HRS integrated with Hixny’s health information exchange to serve patients in their homes. The exchange provides electronic access to patients’ records.

HRS uses a 4G-enabled tablet equipped with their software and integrated with Bluetooth devices to capture vital signs and provide high risk-alerts. It also provides educational videos, two-way videoconferencing for family members and clinicians, and assistance with medication management.

Franklin, Essex and Hamilton County Public Health Agencies are distributing the tablets and monitoring the patients. Office for the Aging, North Country Home Care, and HCR are the home health agencies are expected to assist the patients if they need help in using their tablets and peripherals. Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) is providing support and resources to project partners through its telemedicine program.

Adirondack Health is a non-profit organization and a family of facilities serving the Adirondack region of northern New York for the past 100 years. Their Hospital to Home Initiative was awarded Capital Restructuring Financing Program funds of $250,000 to support the goals of the Delivery System Reform Incentive Program.