Monday, April 10, 2017

Remote Healthcare Monitoring in the Adirondacks

Adirondack Health and Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) have partnered to provide remote monitoring and videoconferencing services throughout the North Country region of New York State. Adirondack Health plans to have HRS integrated with Hixny’s health information exchange to serve patients in their homes. The exchange provides electronic access to patients’ records.

HRS uses a 4G-enabled tablet equipped with their software and integrated with Bluetooth devices to capture vital signs and provide high risk-alerts. It also provides educational videos, two-way videoconferencing for family members and clinicians, and assistance with medication management.

Franklin, Essex and Hamilton County Public Health Agencies are distributing the tablets and monitoring the patients. Office for the Aging, North Country Home Care, and HCR are the home health agencies are expected to assist the patients if they need help in using their tablets and peripherals. Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) is providing support and resources to project partners through its telemedicine program.

Adirondack Health is a non-profit organization and a family of facilities serving the Adirondack region of northern New York for the past 100 years. Their Hospital to Home Initiative was awarded Capital Restructuring Financing Program funds of $250,000 to support the goals of the Delivery System Reform Incentive Program.

 


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
