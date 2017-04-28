Saranac Lake’s Daffest Welcomes Spring

Spring is in the air and that means Saranac Lake’s Daffest. With daffodils peeking out from individual yards and local parks, the April 27-30 festival is here to shake off the last of that winter melt and celebrate the hardy flower. Saranac Lake is flush with the bright yellow blossoms.

There are many events on the Daffest schedule including a Pub Crawl, Historic Walk and a 5K Fun Run. By far the largest draw is the annual soapbox derby. My children and friends have been a part of Saturday’s Daffest Derby for years. Though neither were ever in the fastest derby car, the process has always fun. Don’t worry. You don’t have to squeeze yourself into a tiny wooden car and careen down George LaPan Memorial Highway’s hill, to enjoy the soapbox derby. It’s just as fun to be a spectator and check out all the creative cars.

This is also the first year that the Adirondack Carousel is hosting its Raging River Duck Race as part of Daffest. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers, so cross your fingers that your duck makes it. All rubber ducks will be released at the Broadway St. Bridge, near the entrance to the Saranac River Walk and be retrieved downstream at the Church St. bridge. Each duck is $10 or 3/$25 and can be either purchased online or at the Saranac Lake Community Store.

Daffest is a relaxing, fun-filled festival. Spend some of the time searching for those bright, cheerful yellow blooms at all the Pocket Parks around Saranac Lake. While you’re enjoying the beautiful blooms, check out some of the local eateries offering some incredible specials as part of EAT ADK Restaurant Week. Enjoy spring!

Daffest Derby photo used with the permission of Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com