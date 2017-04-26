Wednesday, April 26, 2017

TAUNY Writers’ Fair in Canton May 6th

tauny centerTraditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) will hold the TAUNY Writers’ Fair, a one-day gathering on May 6, 2017 from 11 am to 6 pm, at The TAUNY Center in Canton.

The Fair will include established local writers and publishers of “place-based writing,” a concept that is tied to TAUNY’s mission of encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of a sense of place for the North Country. The featured writers come from across the region and have produced work about topics of Adirondack North Country culture and heritage, natural history, ecology, and more.

The TAUNY Writers’ Fair attendees will have opportunities to talk with the participating writers, learn about their special topics and techniques, purchase and have books signed, and socialize. The writers will participate in panel discussions with topics including How to Get Published, Writing/Illustrating for Children, and Writing for a Popular Audience. Kids are also invited to participate in a special workshop for young children to learn to write stories. Displays of books and periodicals in print will be set up by publishers as well as an exhibit of historical writing from the Special Collections at St. Lawrence University. The afternoon will conclude with selected short readings by several of those authors attending and a catered public reception.

All Writers’ Fair events are free. The public is encouraged to attend. For more information, contact info@tauny.org.

The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, downtown Canton. Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) is a nonprofit organization that showcases the folk culture and living traditions of New York’s North Country, offering opportunities to experience, learn about, and reflect on issues related to life in our rural region. More information is available on their website.

Photo of TAUNY Center provided.


Tags:


