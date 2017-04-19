Adirondack Museum Changes Name To ‘The Adirondack Experience’

The Adirondack Museum has changed its name to The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake (ADKX).

Director of Marketing Ausra Angermann, who came on board in February and has helped implement the name change, said “Changing a name and identity is not a decision that is taken lightly. The name change was under way before I came on board. Research was conducted and a marketing team put in place as well as an agency to help with the transition.”

Angermann said that there can be a preconceived notion in the word museum. She told the Adirondack Almanack that the name was changed was to reflect the full scope of what the museum’s 121-acre campus with its 25 buildings and galleries represents. “At the heart we are the same institution and the same great culture,” says Angermann. “We are still living by our mission statement. We are looking to the past to make wise choices for the future.”

In a letter to museum supporters Executive Director David Kahn outlined the reasons for the change:

“Our decision was informed by many factors, including:

People’s expectations of cultural attractions have changed. Consumer research tells us that today’s travelers and tourists want rich interactive experiences that immerse them in their environment and create instantly shareable and long-lasting memories.

Museums across the country have struggled with declining attendance. While our museum remains healthy, we are not immune to these trends.

To compete with new destinations in the Adirondack region and around the Northeast, we need to ensure our identity reflects what we truly are: a 121-acre indoor and outdoor experience with fun, active, and educational elements.

A 2015 report on millennials in the Adirondacks, Albany, and New York City revealed that 86% view experiences as more important than possessions and more than three quarters say experiences define who they are.

A study of non-visitors a few years ago told us 95% think we are a natural history museum; 90% think we are ‘small’ and nearly 50% don’t think we are for families and children.

Our institution has always evolved to remain relevant to the times while staying true to its mission and the region we serve.”

This summer ADKX is also unveiling a new 19,000 square foot permanent exhibition, Life in the Adirondacks which will include a walk-on Adirondack Park map as well as interpretive displays. The new exhibit space opens July 1st.

The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake is open 7 days a week, including holidays, from May 26th through October 9th.

For more information, events, and activities visit theadkx.org.