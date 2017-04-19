Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Theodore Roosevelt in Maine: 19th Century Work and Masculinity

The Oneida Community Mansion House will host a discussion with historian Jason Newton about popular 19th century attitudes about work and masculinity entitled Teddy Roosevelt Among the Lumberjacks, on Sunday, May 7, at 1 pm.

Newton will examine Theodore Roosevelt’s early adult experiences in the Maine woods and at Harvard in a discussion of urban elites’ views of masculinity. Ideas about “ruggedness” shaped everything from immigration policy to imperialism, while rejecting what was considered feminine.

General admission to the program is $7 for adults and $3 for students with ID. (Members of the Oneida Community Mansion House are admitted for no additional donation.)

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Avenue, Oneida, NY. For further information, call (315) 363-0745 or visit their website.


