Wild Foods Workshop at Whallonsburg Grange

On Sunday, April 30, the Whallonsburg Grange Hall will present “Dig, Cut, Cook, Eat: An introduction to harvesting and preparing wild foods,” taught by Dillon Klepetar, co-owner of Farmstead Catering in Essex.

The course will include a field portion and a kitchen portion, beginning with a hunt for nearby wild foods. Participants will then use what is collected, supplemented by local farm products, to collaboratively prepare a lunch feast in the Grange’s commercial kitchen.

The class will take place from noon to 4 pm, meeting at the Grange before heading out into the woods. Activity includes walking on uneven ground and standing for long periods of time. Participants should be prepared for a variety of outdoor conditions, and should bring gloves, a trowel and a pocket knife. Cost is $15 per person, or $25 per family. Register ahead of time by calling the Grange at (518) 963-7777 or by emailing admin@thegrangehall.info.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the village of Essex. The Grange serves as a community gathering space for eastern Essex County, hosting musical and theatrical performances, lectures, forums, and workshops, as well as hall rentals for private events.

