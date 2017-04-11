Tuesday, April 11, 2017

World War One Centennial Focus at Ti’s Hancock House

hancock house wwi exhibitThe Ticonderoga Historical Society will open its newest multi-year exhibit with a program and reception on Friday, April 21 at 7 pm. Historical Society President Bill Dolback will present the opening talk, which is free and open to the public.

The new exhibit “Til It’s Over Over There” takes its name from a popular World War One era song and looks at United States’ entry into the war in 1917, nearly three years after the conflict began in Europe.

The exhibit installation has created a new setting as a portion of the second floor of the Hancock House has been transformed into a World War one trench, complete with sandbags, barbed wire and non-firing machine gun replica.

Reservations are not required for the April 21 opening program and refreshments will be served. For additional information regarding this program, or upcoming exhibits and programs, call (518) 585-7868 or via e-mail at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

The Hancock House is located at 6 Moses Circle, in Ticonderoga, NY.

Photo: Hancock House WWI exhibit, courtesy Ticonderoga Historical Society.


