‘Adirondack Explorer’ Shares 16 Good Ideas for Outings

It’s time to start planning out what you’re going to do in the Adirondacks this summer and beyond, right? We at the Adirondack Explorer offer plenty of inspiration with our upcoming 2017 Annual Outings Guide.

Tuck it into your backpack and be ready to take on the Great Range in a day as writer Alan Wechsler and two companions (almost) did. See what stopped them just two miles before they finished.

Or do a loop that takes you up Algonquin and Iroquois Peaks and returns by way of Avalanche Lake. It’s not the usual path and the payoff is great!

Or, as some of us like to do, just read about these adventures and look at the fabulous photos. We’ll get to them someday.

The issue is due out in June.

