Adirondack Winery Tastings For Mother’s Day

I’ve been giving Mother’s Day a lot of thought. It’s taken me years to finally treat “the day” a bit like Christmas, though I’m not sure my family has taken any of my hints. I dog-ear catalogs, make lists, and toss around hints. One activity I’ve always wanted to revisit is an Adirondack wine tasting.

Since my children aren’t old enough to join me and my mother doesn’t drink, my husband is just going to have to take one for the team.

Lake George’s Adirondack Winery is open year-round with a variety of events geared toward seasonal activities such as Mother’s Day. Each tasting typically lasts between 30-45 minutes.

According to Adirondack Winery Events Assistant Jenna Lee, the Standard Wine Tasting Package includes seven wines for $7, with over 30 wine options available. The Upgraded Session for Two includes the seven wine tastings as well as a small local cheese board. The third option is the Ultimate Tasting for Two which includes the seven wine tastings, cheese board in addition to a dessert wine, local chocolate and jam. All participants get to keep their commemorative wine glass.

“Any mothers coming to the tasting room this weekend will also get a free wine cocktail with their tasting session,” says Lee. “We make over 30 different wines. We are known for our special fruit-infused wines, but have also have red and white wines, dry wines, and reserve wines. We have something for everyone.”

The Mother’s Day weekend tastings do not require reservations for groups consisting of eight or less people. Hours for the weekend events are May 12, 11 am – 6 pm, May 13, 11 am – 8 pm, and May 14, 11 am – 7 pm.

There are also other Adirondack wineries and vineyards to visit. For more options, check out events happening along the Adirondack Coast Wine Trail. Happy Mother’s Day!

Photo provided by Adirondack Winery.

