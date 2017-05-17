Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Agricultural Energy Audits Available to New York Farms

Agricultural Energy audits are now available to New York farms through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Last spring, NYSERDA launched the Agriculture Energy Audit Program, which offers farms and on-farm producers no-cost energy audits. No up-front costs are required form the farmer as NYSERDA pays the consultant directly. Three levels of audits are offered. The level II audit adheres to ANSI/ASABE S612 standards and can be submitted with EQIP applications or to other third parties for funding consideration.

Audits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program runs through the end of the 2017 or until funds are expended. For general information call contact the Program Manager, Lisa Coven, at extension 839 or lisac@ensave.com.

Applications are available here.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer.
