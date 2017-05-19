Annual Lake George Perennial Plant Sale Saturday

The Annual Perennial 2-Day Plant Sale Sponsored by the Lake George Community Garden Club will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 9 am to 2 pm at Shepard Park in Lake George, and Sunday, May 21, noon to 5 pm at the Food & Farm Festival, City Park, Glens Falls.

Visitors can select from a large number and variety of perennial plants dug, potted, and ready to plant from members’ zone 4 and 5 gardens. Garden club members are available at the sales to share planting instructions and important gardening tips. The sale features a variety of artistically-designed garden art objects created by Garden Club members, including unique dish gardens, painted rocks, and hand-painted clay pots filled with house plants.

Proceeds from the sale are used to fund civic beautification and community service projects; scholarships for high school students pursuing a career in horticulture or ecology; and camperships for youth to attend the NY Dept. of Environmental Conservation’s Camp Colby near Saranac Lake. For more information call (518) 798-9657 or (518) 222-9198.

For more information about the Lake George Community Garden Club, visit their website.

Photo: Dish gardens and painted pots courtesy Lake George Community Garden Club.