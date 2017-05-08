Champlain Watershed Restoration Projects Sought

The Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP), in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), is soliciting Letters of Request for watershed restoration projects. The Lake Champlain Watershed Environmental Assistance Program awards design and construction services provided by the New York District of the Corps. Letters of Request may be submitted at any time for determination of a project’s eligibility, and projects are reviewed periodically throughout the year by the LCBP.

The goal of the Lake Champlain Watershed Environmental Assistance Program is to provide assistance with planning, designing and implementation of projects that protect and enhance water quality, water supply, ecosystem integrity, and other water related issues within the watershed. Any municipal entity, state or interstate agency, Native American nation, or qualifying non-profit organization within the Lake Champlain Watershed is eligible. The emphasis of the Invitation for Letters of Request is on water quality protection for projects too large to be funded at the local municipal or state level.

If a project is deemed eligible, a project summary will be developed by the applicant in conjunction with the Corps. The project summary will be submitted to the LCBP for technical review and ranking. Upon ranking, approval, and subject to the availability of funds, projects will be selected for implementation. The award consists of services provided by the Corps equal to 65% of the total project cost. Funding is not provided as part of this program. The local sponsor must provide a match of 35% in non-federal funds.

A pre-application workshop will be held on May 8, 2017 at 10 am at the Lake Champlain Basin Program office at the Gordon Center House, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, VT. This workshop is free of charge and representatives from any eligible organization are encouraged to attend. USACE and LCBP staff will be available to review the application process, types of projects that are typically successful under the Section 542 program, and the typical timeline.

The assistance program is administered in accordance with the Lake Champlain General Management Plan authorized under Section 542 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2000. Selected projects will help to further the goals of the Lake Champlain management plan Opportunities for Action.

The Invitation for Letters of Request is available from the LCBP website, or by calling the LCBP office at (802) 372-3213 or toll free at (800) 468-LCBP to receive a copy via US Postal Service.