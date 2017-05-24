Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Philosophers’ Camp: Beowulf And Grendel By Canoe

Philo camp campers on bridgeThe Philosophers’ Camp, an annual collaboration between SUNY-ESF’s Northern Forest Institute and St. John’s College Santa Fe, reimagines the original Adirondack excursion as a weekend retreat in elegant Great Camp style at the historic Masten House, will be held September 29 to October 1, 2017.

The 1858 expedition immortalized in William James Stillman’s painting provides historical grounding for this contemporary revision and an opportunity this year for conversations related to the Anglo-Saxon poem Beowulf, John Gardner’s 1971 novel Grendel and The Old Testament book of Ruth.

This program pairs lively conversation inspired by poetic and literary classics with all-level excursions including hiking and a guided canoe trip on Henderson Lake.

For registration and additional information visit the Newcomb Campus’ Philosophy Program page.

Photo: Philosophy Camp campers on bridge, courtesy Marianne Patinelli-Dubay.


