A new history covering the Fulton Chain of Lakes region from Moose River Settlement to its boundary west of Raquette Lake is now available from North Country Books and selected regional bookstores.

Regular contributor to the Weekly Adirondack of Old Forge Charles E. Herr’s new book, The Fulton Chain: Early Settlement, Roads, Steamboats, Railroads and Hotels, documents the story of the stalwart folk whose lives shaped the Fulton Chain.

The book represents the first general history of the Fulton Chain region in almost seventy years. Herr says he hopes his work engenders new interest in the notable earlier works cited in his introduction to The Fulton Chain.



The author added, corrected, and edited articles that were first published in the Weekly Adirondack in Old Forge, and at the Adirondack Almanack, including photographs and maps. He has organized them by topic and, where possible, in a time chronology.

Readers will learn about Benjamin Harrison’s visits, the origin and construction of the Fulton Chain Railroad and the Raquette Lake Railway lines, the steamboats – including mail boats and pickle boats – as well as first major hotels of Inlet and Old Forge. The book includes early town politics, the building of roads, a murder at “lock-and-dam,” and the subsequent trial. Included is a partnership of a wooden track railroad with a steamer that often tried and sometimes could.

This book is for the casual reader interested in Fulton Chain history. It is also a reference for the serious researcher. Herr covers the battles between developers and landowners, railroad builders and their opponents and, for the first time, the early history of the land that would become the Town of Inlet. Extensive histories are provided for the railroads and the first major hotels of the community, and new information about the deCamps, Alexander Lamberton, the Old Forge Company, Fred Hess, Philo Wood, Arch Delmarsh and Charles O’Hara.

Herr has arranged several book events:

Tuesday, June 20 at 7 pm at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge

Thursday, June 22 at 7 pm at Inlet Town Hall, Inlet

Saturday, July 8 at 12 pm at The Old Forge Hardware, Old Forge

Wednesday, August 23 at 7 pm at Thendara Town Hall, Thendara

The 9 ¼ x 11 ¾ hard copy of the 300-plus page The Fulton Chain: Early Settlement, Roads, Steamboats, Railroads and Hotels is priced at $39.99 plus tax. Information about the book can be obtained from North Country Books and the author’s Facebook page.