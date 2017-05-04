Conference On The Adirondacks Set For May 24-25

The Adirondack Research Consortium has announced that Aaron Mair, the President, Sierra Club, is a keynote speaker at the 24th Annual Conference on the Adirondacks, May 24 and 25, at the Conference Center at Lake Placid. He will present his vision for a Veteran’s Memorial Trail from Fort Drum to the Adirondacks as well as other topics.

This day and a half event will also feature presentations on the Adirondack Atlas project, the NYS Clean Water Infrastructure Program, Gathering Places in the Adirondacks, and an Ecological Tools presentation by Jerry Jenkins of the Wildlife Conservation Society. Mark Lynch, President of NYSEG will discuss his company’s plans in the Adirondacks, and longtime Adirondack scientist Ray Curran will be presented with the 2017 Elizabeth Thorndike Adirondack Achievement Award.

Registration is required. For more information or to RSVP, visit the Consortium’s webpage or call (518) 327-6276.