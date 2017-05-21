For Your Adirondack Calendars

24th Annual Conference on the Adirondacks May 24-25

Wow, there have been 23 of these conferences already. The next one is titled: “Transitions and Connectivity in the Adirondacks and the Northern Forest.” The two-day conference will be at the Conference Center in Lake Placid.

Keynote speaker is Aaron Mair, president of the Sierra Club, who will talk about the Veterans Memorial Trail from Fort Drum to the Adirondacks. Other topics on the agenda include a look at and discussion of uses for the Adirondack Atlas Project, recreational uses on public and private lands and clean water. Register here.

Bees and their survival

AdkAction is partnering with the Wild Center, the Lake Placid Land Conservancy, and Common Ground Gardens on the Pollinator Project to discuss the crisis of disappearing bees. Events are going on throughout the summer, but it all kicks off during Pollinator Week June 19-25 at the Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive in Tupper Lake.

If you want to get a feel for it, start with a showing of the film More than Honey 6 pm June 18, at Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. The film spells out the problem of disappearing bees.

Pollinator week begins the next day, June 19-24, at the Wild Center and includes daily summer showings of the nine-minute short film The Beekeeper, along with hands-on pollinating and beekeeping workshops later in the week.

Photo: Honeybee by Larry Master.