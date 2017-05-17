For Your Adirondack Calendars

Looking for ways to get more involved with the Adirondack Park? Mark your calendar with these upcoming courses, public meetings, and next steps in ongoing issues.

The Adirondack Mountain Club will once again hold its two-day Trainer Course for the Leave No Trace program June 3-4 and Aug. 5-6.

You’ll learn more about the seven principles of the program along with techniques for teaching the low-impact skills to others. As part of the course, you will camp at a backcountry campsite. Fun!

Cost is $125, which includes the course, meals, and use of gear (10 percent less if you’re an ADK member already).

Learn more and register here.

What’s next in the Boreas Ponds land classification?

The Adirondack Park Agency may classify the Boreas Ponds Tract at one of its meetings this summer. (The APA may need to hold public hearings or otherwise solicit public comments if the state follows through on its Intensive Use Idea. Read more about it here.)

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will then prepare a draft unit management plan (UMP) that complies with the classification guidelines.

The draft UMP will be released for public comments.

A final UMP will be sent to the APA for its approval.

The DEC and APA are seeking public comment on three proposals to amend state Land Unit Management Plans (UMPs) for Blue Mountain Wild Forest, Siamese Ponds Wilderness, and Jessup River Wild Forest.

According to a press release from DEC, “the amendments propose projects that will provide safe access to communications facilities, protect important wildlife habitat, and improve the outdoor recreation experience within all three units. These amendments also propose new trails that connect the Forest Preserve to local communities, as recommended by three regional trail plans recently completed by DEC and its partners.”

The Draft Amendment to the Blue Mountain Wild Forest

The Draft Amendment to the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest

Printed copies of both Draft Amendments are available for review at DEC Region 5 Headquarters at 1115 NYS Route 86 in Ray Brook.

Written comments on proposed management actions in the Draft Amendment to the Blue Mountain Wild Forest UMP may be sent to Josh Clague, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4254, or adirondackpark@dec.ny.gov.

Written comments on proposed management actions in the Draft Amendment to the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest UMPs may be sent to Kirstin Seleen, NYSDEC, 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885, or r5.ump@dec.ny.gov.

Written comments regarding Unit Management Plan conformance with the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan should be sent to: Kathy Regan, Deputy Director for Planning, NYS APA, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977, or email to SLMP_Comments@apa.ny.gov

The deadline for comments is June 16.

Photo of Boreas Ponds courtesy Mike Prescott.