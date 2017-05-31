For Your Adirondack Calendars

National Trail Day June 3: Many of us enjoy the trails through the Adirondacks. Here’s a chance to show our appreciation. The Adirondack Mountain Club invites us to come celebrate National Trail Day by participating in one of ten different trail projects that vary in difficulty.

Meet at Adirondak Loj, just outside of Lake Placid. ADK is partnering with the Forty Sixers, Barkeater Trail Alliance, and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 5. Trail projects will take place in the High Peaks Wilderness and Saranac Lake Wild Forest.

In addition to the warm feeling you’ll get from doing something good, ADK is offering free camping at its Wilderness Campground for all registered participants on both Friday and Saturday nights. There will also be a social gathering for trail volunteers on Friday and a recognition dinner on Saturday with food, live music and prizes. Projects and registration here

Get to know the crow June 10: Have you been wanting to check out the new Adirondack Experience: The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake since it reopened and unveiled its changes.

See the changes and stay to learn about crows from Kevin J. McGowan, Ph.D, from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Here’s a tantalizing detail from the website: “The crow displays more human-like traits than perhaps any other animal: intelligence, adaptability, sociability, and caring, with strong family values and lifelong bonds.” McGowan will discuss the results of his 29-year study of crows.

The talk, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the museum’s auditorium, is designed to be 45 minutes and will include questions from the audience.

More here

And then … June 26-30 Life in the Adirondacks:Speaking of the Adirondack Experience, members can get an exclusive preview of the 19,000-square-foot Life in the Adirondacks exhibit, a fully immersive, interactive exploration of the Adirondack Park and its people June 26-June 30. The exhibit opens to the public July 1. Learn more here.