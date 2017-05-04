Thursday, May 4, 2017

Fort Ticonderoga Opens For Season May 6th

fort ticonderogaFort Ticonderoga will open for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 6. Fort Ticonderoga is a historic site, museum, and family destination which tells a new story each year through historical interpretation. This year is 1757, the year made famous by the novel Last of the Mohicans. Visitors will discover the real story of 1757 as they step into Fort Carillon (later named Ticonderoga) bustling with activity with French soldiers, native warriors, and cannon preparing to take the fight for New France all the way up Lake George to British-held territory.

The daily experience brings to life this story through new programs and museum exhibits, living history weekends, special events, gardens, daily boat tours aboard Carillon, Mount Defiance, hands-on family activities, hiking trails, and more.

Fort Ticonderoga is open daily from May 6 through October 29, 2017 from 9:30 am until 5:00 pm. Special events and programs are offered throughout the year. General admission tickets can be purchased online or on site at the admissions booth upon entry. Members of Fort Ticonderoga and Ticonderoga Resident Ambassador Pass holders are admitted free of charge. Combination tickets for admission and Carillon boat cruises are available. Two-day admission tickets are available at a discounted rate.

For more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo: Fort Ticonderoga, courtesy Carl Heilman II.


