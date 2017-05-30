Grace Hudowalski Marker To Be Dedicated In Ticonderoga

The Ticonderoga Historical Society has invited the public to a dedication ceremony and program commemorating the accomplishments of Ticonderoga native Grace Leach Hudowalski on Friday, June 2 at 6 pm.

Hudowalski, the first woman to climb all 46 Adirondack High Peaks, was born in Ticonderoga in 1906 in a house which once stood on the current site of the Masonic Lodge at 10 Montcalm Street. The youngest of six children, she completed the 46 on Mt. Esther on August 26, 1937.

Following the marker dedication at 6 pm, the public is invited to the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, for refreshments and a showing of The Mountains Will Wait for You, a documentary about Hudowalski narrated by Johnny Cash. Those who knew Grace Hudowalski are invited to share their memories.

The marker was made possible by a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

Additional information may be obtained by calling (518) 585-7868, or via e-mail at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

Founded in 1897 and chartered in 1909, the Ticonderoga Historical Society advances the preservation and interpretation of history through its collections, programs and community outreach. The Historical Society makes area history an integral part of community life by connecting past and present.

Photo: Grace Hudowalski.