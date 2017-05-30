Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Grace Hudowalski Marker To Be Dedicated In Ticonderoga

grace hudowalskiThe Ticonderoga Historical Society has invited the public to a dedication ceremony and program commemorating the accomplishments of Ticonderoga native Grace Leach Hudowalski on Friday, June 2 at 6 pm.

Hudowalski, the first woman to climb all 46 Adirondack High Peaks, was born in Ticonderoga in 1906 in a house which once stood on the current site of the Masonic Lodge at 10 Montcalm Street. The youngest of six children, she completed the 46 on Mt. Esther on August 26, 1937.

Following the marker dedication at 6 pm, the public is invited to the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, for refreshments and a showing of The Mountains Will Wait for You, a documentary about Hudowalski narrated by Johnny Cash. Those who knew Grace Hudowalski are invited to share their memories.

The marker was made possible by a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

Additional information may be obtained by calling (518) 585-7868, or via e-mail at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

Founded in 1897 and chartered in 1909, the Ticonderoga Historical Society advances the preservation and interpretation of history through its collections, programs and community outreach. The Historical Society makes area history an integral part of community life by connecting past and present.

Photo: Grace Hudowalski.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs